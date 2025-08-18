Yes, You Can Manually Push A Zero-Turn Mower - Here's How

If you've ever tried to manually push your zero-turn mower, you'll quickly realize that it refuses to cooperate. That's likely because the hydrostatic transmissions are engaged. These transmissions, which drive each wheel, contain fluid that is pumped (via gears) through the system to allow for movement. Before you can manually push, you'll need to first disengage the hydrostatic transmissions, essentially placing the mower into neutral. Trying to force the mower forward by hand without completing this step could damage it, and considering the price tag of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy, you'll want to avoid unnecessary repairs.

Disengaging the mower's hydrostatic drive systems depends on the brand and model of your zero-turn mower. Involving levers, or rods (depending on the mower), you'll find the bypass controls either near the rear wheels underneath the seat, or on the lower rear of the unit, sticking out of the frame. For example, on the Toro TimeCutter zero-turn, you'll notice pins (bypass levers) protruding out on the lower back of the mower near the inside of the rear wheels. Push the pins in, and you'll disengage the hydrostatic drive systems. The Bad Boy Maverick has bypass rods in a similar location to the Toro, but you'll pull out to put it into neutral. Other examples, like older John Deere EZtrak and Exmark mowers, will have levers mounted underneath the seat that need to be flipped inward for free rolling.