Yes, You Can Manually Push A Zero-Turn Mower - Here's How
If you've ever tried to manually push your zero-turn mower, you'll quickly realize that it refuses to cooperate. That's likely because the hydrostatic transmissions are engaged. These transmissions, which drive each wheel, contain fluid that is pumped (via gears) through the system to allow for movement. Before you can manually push, you'll need to first disengage the hydrostatic transmissions, essentially placing the mower into neutral. Trying to force the mower forward by hand without completing this step could damage it, and considering the price tag of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy, you'll want to avoid unnecessary repairs.
Disengaging the mower's hydrostatic drive systems depends on the brand and model of your zero-turn mower. Involving levers, or rods (depending on the mower), you'll find the bypass controls either near the rear wheels underneath the seat, or on the lower rear of the unit, sticking out of the frame. For example, on the Toro TimeCutter zero-turn, you'll notice pins (bypass levers) protruding out on the lower back of the mower near the inside of the rear wheels. Push the pins in, and you'll disengage the hydrostatic drive systems. The Bad Boy Maverick has bypass rods in a similar location to the Toro, but you'll pull out to put it into neutral. Other examples, like older John Deere EZtrak and Exmark mowers, will have levers mounted underneath the seat that need to be flipped inward for free rolling.
Why you might need to push your zero-turn and what to keep in mind
You might be rolling your zero-turn by hand for a few different reasons. For instance, say the unit breaks down while cutting somewhere out on your property, you'll need to put it into neutral in order to push it back to the garage. Another example might be a situation where you maneuver the mower into a wet area of your yard, leaving the machine's wheels spinning helplessly in the mud. To try to pull it out by hand, you'll need the hydrostatic drive systems disengaged. If certain areas of your property are prone to getting muddy, such as near a pond, for example, you might consider investing in a reliable push lawn mower to handle that section and avoid getting stuck.
If you're alone and using a truck to tow a zero-turn out of the mud, you'd want the mower in neutral to avoid damaging the transmissions. However, towing isn't recommended on every model. Some mowers, like the Toro Timecutter Z480, advise only manual pushing, as the manufacturer warns that towing could cause damage. To avoid unnecessary frustration and potential damage, you should always double-check a few things before rolling the unit. After you have bypassed the transmissions, verify that the parking brake isn't engaged, and make sure the motion control arms aren't pressed all the way outward, which is typically the brake position.