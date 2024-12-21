Who Makes Bad Boy Tractors And Where Are They Built?

There are few pieces of heavy machinery as distinctly American as big, beefy tractors like the legendary Big Bud. You can't paint a picture of a classic American farmer without placing them on or near a powerful tractor, tilling the land, harvesting crops, and just generally bending nature to their will. As farming is a prominent industry in America, there are obviously tons of different machinery and automotive brands out there specializing in tractors of various builds and occasionally exorbitant price ranges. One such brand is Bad Boy, best known for its distinct growling bulldog logo and bright orange paint jobs.

Bad Boy bills itself as an old-fashioned American brand, creating hefty equipment exclusively with western farming needs in mind. However, branding and reality aren't always exactly the same thing. While Bad Boy markets primarily in the United States and maintains its headquarters in Arkansas, that doesn't mean all of its heavy vehicles are manufactured in their entirety on American soil. Even an old-fashioned American brand needs a little bit of help from foreign manufacturing now and then, and Bad Boy is no exception.