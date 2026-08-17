5 Motorcycles You Would Not Want To Take On Long Distance Rides

To say a machine isn't great for something is like a red rag to its faithful fans, and the next thing you know, someone is off to Patagonia on an electric unicycle, a million followers cheering/egging them on. So it is my hope that the following list of motorcycles that are not great for long-distance rides sets off at least a couple of wild adventures to the ends of the earth, just to prove a point. Tag us here at SlashGear when you roll out.

We could see it happening because the following bikes, although not designed to join the Iron Butt Rally, are extremely capable and loved in the niche they were built for. That does not mean that, from time to time, these specialists aren't asked to do more than they were designed for, or that you can't have a ton of fun using a bike in ways it was never intended.

But if you take any of these motorcycles for a truly long ride, you are going to have your work cut out for you. The following five bikes certainly have their charms and fan bases, but they were not built for long-distance touring.