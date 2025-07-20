What Makes A Motorcycle A Scrambler?

Scrambler motorcycles provide riders a perfect mix of old-school charm and go-anywhere attitude. These bikes have rugged looks and pared-down designs that remind some riders of a time when bikes were built not just for the road, but for whatever came after it. Whether it's a gravel trail or a dusty field, a scrambler can take you there and look good doing it. You won't find a scrambler overloaded with tech, but that's because they're made with a focus on the ride.

So, what exactly makes a motorcycle a scrambler? There's actually no strict definition; scrambler is more of catch-all term or aesthetic than a strictly defined class of motorcycle like baggers or choppers. Scramblers are built with versatility in mind and are meant to bridge the gap between street bikes and full-fledged dirt bikes. While the term started with off-road races in England in the 1920s called "scrambles," the format and bikes built to run the races came to the United States by the '60s. They're made for riders who want a machine that doesn't mind getting dirty, but still works well on city streets. For many bikers, scrambler motorcycles are a perfect balance of style, simplicity, and performance.