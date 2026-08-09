5 Motorcycles Bikers Love To Take On Road Trips

If you ask a dozen riders what bikes are great for a road trip, you are likely to get two dozen answers. If you ask a million riders the same question, a few models will begin to emerge at the peak of the bell curve.

As an avid lifelong rider and former dealer, I have enjoyed plotting out rides I'll probably never take on machines I will never personally own, being only one man with only so much time. So what follows is a brief list of five bikes that I have found riders love to take on road trips. A few of these machines have taken me personally into adventures I will never forget, while the others are on my list, waiting, taunting me with what could be if the stars align.

From heavyweight transcontinental living rooms to surprisingly small-displacement rigs that riders love like faithful little burros, this list has a range longer than a KLR with aftermarket fuel tanks. Road trips come in many flavors, and the machines that turn these trips into unforgettable experiences are themselves a varied bunch, sometimes with little in common on the surface. But pull back the curtain and you will find that what these five machines share is that each has been shaped by their manufacturers, their riders, and the adventures they enable to become excellent bikes for road tripping.