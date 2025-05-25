5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Royal Enfield Ever Built

Royal Enfield might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think about speed. But when it comes to building simple, reliable, and affordable motorcycles, this brand checks all three boxes. And if that doesn't impress you, maybe the fact that it's the world's oldest motorcycle brand still in production will.

Although the company started out making bicycles, it pivoted to motorcycles in the early 1900s, eventually producing one of the most important bikes of World War II. Royal Enfield would go on to create some more remarkable bikes. However, the rise of Japanese manufacturers in the '60s and '70s proved to be too much competition, not just for Enfield, but for most British motorcycle brands. By 1970, Enfield's U.K. operations had shut down.

Production continued in India, where the company focused almost exclusively on single-cylinder models for the next few decades. But that trajectory changed when Eicher Motors acquired Royal Enfield and later brought Harris Performance, a British racing chassis specialist, in-house. Since then, the brand has been pushing the envelope in terms of speed and performance. In 2017, it moved beyond the classic 350/500cc singles and developed a new 650cc parallel-twin engine. As a result, we're now getting a new generation of faster, better-performing bikes. Let's take a look at some of them.

