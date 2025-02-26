The Bonneville Salt Flats Is The Craziest Race You May Have Never Heard Of

There's a race where people are close to pushing 500 mph. While NASCAR's 2024 finale reached 2.92 million views and the Formula 1 World Championship 2024 saw 30 million fans tune in, speed demons from all over the world are heading to Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats to push their vehicles to the limit with fewer fanfare and no prize money at all.

The Bonneville Salt Flats is a completely flat field of salt over 30,000 acres, definitely unlike any track you've ever seen. Passing Salt Lake City and then the Great Salt Lake, you'll eventually reach the Bonneville Salt Flats, left over from an ancient body of water that has since dried up, Lake Bonneville. Within the flats is the Bonneville Speedway, where vehicles take advantage of the perfectly flat and salted surface to break land speed records. Last year, around 350 vehicles showed up after a two-year hiatus to see who could finally reach the incredible speed.