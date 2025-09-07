Which Yamaha Motorcycle Has The Biggest Gas Tank?
When it comes to adventure riding on motorcycles, fuel capacity can make or break the long-distance riding experience. If you've been a longtime fan and rider of Yamahas and you're looking for a rugged adventure machine, there is one model that stands above the rest when it comes to tank size. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid boasts a massive 23-liter (just over 6 gallons) fuel capacity, making it the largest in Yamaha's lineup.
Designed for riders who love big adventures and exploration, the World Raid gets a whole suite of upgrades over just simply carrying more fuel. Its twin side-mounted tanks aren't just for range — they're engineered for balance. By lowering the placement of the fuel tanks and using a split design, Yamaha kept the center of gravity closer to that of the standard Ténéré 700, despite the larger capacity. The bike has more range without losing its ability to handle rough terrain.
Yamaha says that with this setup, the range is up to 500 kilometers (about 310 miles) in normal conditions. That means fewer stops for gas and more uninterrupted fun. The World Raid is one of the best Yamaha bikes for long trips or trails that are hard to get to, where gas stations are few and far between.
More than just a big tank
Fuel capacity might be the World Raid's headline feature, but the upgrades go much deeper. Yamaha gave this bike suspension with 230 mm of fork travel and a fully adjustable rear shock, both designed to tackle rough terrain. An Öhlins steering damper comes as standard, offering extra stability across rocks, gravel, or sand.
The 6-gallon tank also works hand in hand with rider-focused ergonomics. The seat is flatter and narrower, improving mobility when shifting body weight during technical rides. At 890 mm high, it strikes a balance between accessibility and proper off-road stance. Meanwhile, a tall windscreen and side deflectors improve comfort for highway stretches. These upgrades ensure that the rally-bred beast is far from the most difficult Yamaha motorcycle to ride.
Yamaha gave the World Raid a five-inch TFT display that works with the MyRide app to show text and call notifications. It also has three ABS modes that can be quickly switched between for use on both pavement and dirt. The brand's proven 689 cc CP2 twin engine is the chosen powertrain, renowned for its reliability and torquey attitude. This engine is great for both highway cruising and fast-paced off-road adventures.
How It Compares To Other Yamahas
The Ténéré 700 World Raid holds the crown for the largest fuel tank in the Yamaha lineup, with the Tracer 9 GT, a popular sport-touring bike, in second with a tank that holds 5 gallons. It may be smaller, but it still has a great range for riders who prefer pavement to trails. The Tracer is a solid choice for people who want to ride long distances without getting dirty, as it combines the handling of a sportbike with the comfort of a touring bike.
Beyond these two, most of Yamaha's lineup sits between 3 and 4 gallons, which is typical for sport, cruiser, and standard motorcycles. Even the original Ténéré 700 carries just 4.2 gallons, highlighting how dramatic the jump is with the World Raid. That added capacity can mean the difference between confidently venturing deep into the wilderness and nervously watching your fuel gauge drop.
While it may not be on the list of the fastest Yamaha motorcycles ever made, for riders who prioritize exploration above all else, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid is the undisputed choice. With its 6-gallon tank, balanced chassis, and adventure-focused upgrades, it is far more than just the Yamaha with the biggest gas tank.