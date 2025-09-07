Which Yamaha Motorcycle Has The Biggest Gas Tank?

When it comes to adventure riding on motorcycles, fuel capacity can make or break the long-distance riding experience. If you've been a longtime fan and rider of Yamahas and you're looking for a rugged adventure machine, there is one model that stands above the rest when it comes to tank size. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid boasts a massive 23-liter (just over 6 gallons) fuel capacity, making it the largest in Yamaha's lineup.

Designed for riders who love big adventures and exploration, the World Raid gets a whole suite of upgrades over just simply carrying more fuel. Its twin side-mounted tanks aren't just for range — they're engineered for balance. By lowering the placement of the fuel tanks and using a split design, Yamaha kept the center of gravity closer to that of the standard Ténéré 700, despite the larger capacity. The bike has more range without losing its ability to handle rough terrain.

Yamaha says that with this setup, the range is up to 500 kilometers (about 310 miles) in normal conditions. That means fewer stops for gas and more uninterrupted fun. The World Raid is one of the best Yamaha bikes for long trips or trails that are hard to get to, where gas stations are few and far between.