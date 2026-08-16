These Are The Best Android Launchers You Must Try In 2026
Although stock launchers give you a clean setup for your phone's home screen, they're pretty limited in terms of customization. The cracks start showing up when you try to move widgets to any part of your screen, change the icons, or even change how your app drawer behaves. While brands like Samsung do provide a good deal of customization with their skin, One UI, there are still many features that these Android skins do not touch upon. That's an issue that a third-party launcher can easily resolve, and Android has been generous in letting you swap yours.
The Google Play Store is filled with great launchers, with some of them like Nova Launcher attaining legendary status. But that is also a problem. With so many launchers available both through official and third-party sources, it becomes extremely difficult to pick the right one. Things get tricky because most of them behave the same way as the other, while others get abandoned by their developers within a year or two. The good thing is that we have done the heavy lifting of finding the best Android launchers for you, so you don't have to go through the hassle.
The five Android launchers below take a genuinely different approach to what your home screen should look and feel like. So, if you're bored with your stock home screen and want something fresh, here are the best Android launchers you must try in 2026.
Smart Launcher 6
Most launchers hand you a blank grid and expect you to organize it yourself. Smart Launcher 6 skips that step and actually behaves smartly. It automatically sorts every app you install into categories, making it easier for you to locate apps in the sea of apps you have on your phone. So, your games get grouped, messaging apps and communication apps get grouped, and tools get grouped. Most of us love grouping similar apps, but on other launchers, that needs to be done manually. With Smart Launcher 6, this tedious task is done automatically.
It has been downloaded more than 50 million times, which shows how widely used this launcher is worldwide. In fact, I'm also using Smart Launcher 6 on my Galaxy S24 Ultra, ditching the Samsung One UI, which is known to have a few features that you should turn off immediately. This launcher also throws in a customizable news reader with RSS support. This ensures that headlines can sit right on your home screen alongside your apps. One of the best things about Smart Launcher 6 is that it pulls matching colors from your wallpaper to its icons, folders, and search bar.
This ensures the phone looks cohesive rather than mismatched. It's one of those customization options that you'd have to set manually in other launchers, but Smart Launcher 6 handles it automatically. You can also change fonts; the search bar doubles as a shortcut for contacts and calculations, and the free tier includes a customizable dock and unlimited home pages.
Niagara Launcher
If Smart Launcher 6 is about organizing apps, Niagara Launcher is about ditching most of them. Instead of a home screen full of tiles, app icons, and folders, Niagara Launcher gives you a plain, alphabetical list of apps running down one side. These apps are reachable with your thumb no matter how big your phone is. It's built for one-hand use, and everything else about this launcher follows from this idea. The animations are fluid, and we like how the letters animate in a diagonal cascade as you scroll through the list of apps.
If you're tired of the layout your phone offers, Niagara Launcher offers a new layout, which is a strong fit for foldables and other unusually shaped phones (like the Galaxy Z Fold8), since a scrolling list adapts to an odd aspect ratio far better than a fixed grid ever could. The app comes with a limited but good library of themes, which you can apply in just a single tap. You can swipe right on the home screen to reveal extra shortcuts without leaving the home screen.
When it comes to customization, you can change app icons, clock style, fonts, add a widget stack, customize the gestures (like double-tap to turn off the screen), and much more. The best thing about Niagara Launcher is that you don't get a single ad, even in the free version of the app, which is rare to see.
Octopi Launcher
Octopi Launcher is fairly new compared to the others in this list. It markets itself as "the home screen launcher that tries to be different," and it earns that line. It lets you organize your app drawer with tags instead of folders, run auto-scrolling widget stacks, and pin a widget so it floats on top of your home screen instead of taking up a fixed spot. Another nice thing about Octopi Launcher is that you can have separate layouts in portrait and landscape modes, or go a step further and have different setups for each screen of a foldable phone.
You can resize icons, and swiping on one in a particular direction can open a second app entirely, a small touch that saves a surprising number of taps for your most used pair of apps. If you have a foldable, then you'll love Octopi Launcher since it gives you the option to have different layouts for the inner and outer display. While some prefer having that extended home screen setup when they switch from the outer to the inner display, there are many people who like to keep the outer display less distracting and have everything else for the bigger inner display.
Octopi Launcher also comes with the option to hide the status and navigation bars, the index bar, and enable reachability mode for the app drawer, with private space and work profile support as well. You can unlock additional features by opting for a one-time payment.
Lawnchair
If you love how your friend's Google Pixel launcher looks, but you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you don't need to look anywhere else, as Lawnchair does the job perfectly. On its official website, it says "no clever tagline needed," which is true because it gives you a Pixel-style launcher that ships on Pixel phones minus the restrictions. You get the same clean look as the official Pixel launcher, the same At a Glance widget, and full support for Material You's wallpaper-based theming.
Because it is open-source, Lawnchair picks up new Pixel Launcher features almost as fast as Google ships them, since the code is public and the community can track new changes. No root access is required to enjoy Pixel Launcher features, which makes it highly approachable for people who haven't touched a custom ROM and want that Pixel-like experience. If icon customization is your thing, Lawnchair does that pretty well, too.
Lawnchair supports QuickSwitch, a community add-on that improves the recent-apps screen for anyone running a Magisk-modified phone. Though this part is optional, most people will never need it. Lawnchair is entirely free, and there's no subscription plan to remove ads or unlock features. It's actively maintained on GitHub with regular releases and is also available on the Play Store.
Kvaesitso
I love trying out new launchers as I love customizing my phone. One of the best launchers that I have recently tried aside from the Octopi Launcher is Kvaesitso. While the name is pretty complicated, the idea behind this launcher is pretty simple — it treats search as the main way to interact with your phone, not a fallback for when you can't find an icon. Open the Kvaesitso launcher, and you are handed a search field first. You can type in to pull up apps, contacts, calculator results, calendar entries, and even files in your phone's internal storage.
This negates the need to open the app drawer, open the app and then perform the tasks you want to. Kvaesitso is fully open-source, comes with no ads, no tracking, and no reliance on Google Play services, which makes it a perfect choice among users who install their apps through Play Store alternatives like F-Droid. Kvaesitso is one of the fastest Android launchers you must try, since it has a small installer, minimal background overhead, and it gets out of the way instead of adding unnecessary animations for its own sake.
To be honest, Kvaesitso won't please those audiences who want a heavily decorated home screen setup. It's meant for those who are looking for productivity and want to strip away unnecessary bloat that most modern launchers rely on.