These Are The Best Android Launchers You Must Try In 2026

Although stock launchers give you a clean setup for your phone's home screen, they're pretty limited in terms of customization. The cracks start showing up when you try to move widgets to any part of your screen, change the icons, or even change how your app drawer behaves. While brands like Samsung do provide a good deal of customization with their skin, One UI, there are still many features that these Android skins do not touch upon. That's an issue that a third-party launcher can easily resolve, and Android has been generous in letting you swap yours.

The Google Play Store is filled with great launchers, with some of them like Nova Launcher attaining legendary status. But that is also a problem. With so many launchers available both through official and third-party sources, it becomes extremely difficult to pick the right one. Things get tricky because most of them behave the same way as the other, while others get abandoned by their developers within a year or two. The good thing is that we have done the heavy lifting of finding the best Android launchers for you, so you don't have to go through the hassle.

The five Android launchers below take a genuinely different approach to what your home screen should look and feel like. So, if you're bored with your stock home screen and want something fresh, here are the best Android launchers you must try in 2026.