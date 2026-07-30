5 Samsung One UI Features You Should Turn Off On Your Galaxy Phone Right Now

The current Samsung Galaxy smartphone lineup is less about the hardware and more about the software. Gone are the days when Samsung was really experimenting with design, like with the Galaxy A80. Now the focus is the subtle tweaks in design and incremental under-the-hood upgrades, with more emphasis on the One UI software skin that runs on top of Android. Every Galaxy phone has more toggles, tweaks, and background services than most people will ever explore.

Additionally, there are a good chunk of features turned on by default, whether you asked for them or not, that quietly work against you, draining your battery, lagging the interface, or even handing over your data to Samsung without much explanation. There are many settings that you can turn off on an Android phone, but they are buried deep inside the Settings menu. The same logic applies to One UI, which stacks its own defaults on top of all that.

There are several settings on your Samsung device that you should probably turn off to keep your Android phone running smoothly for years. This isn't about switching off everything Samsung offers, it's about features that just tend to cause headaches.