13 Settings To Turn Off Or On In Your Android Phone

Chances are that you have already registered your fingerprint to open the screen lock on your Android phone. While more convenient and faster than traditional unlocking methods, the fingerprint lock has a shortcoming: it doesn't work if you're wearing gloves. This is where the Face Unlock feature comes to the rescue.

Face Unlock is one of the easiest ways to unlock your Android phone without using a password. To set up this function, you'll need to capture images of your face at different angles. Your phone will analyze them to create a facial model, after which it will start to compare the live image of your face on the internal camera with the stored model, granting access if there's a match.

To set up Face Unlock, go to Settings > Security and privacy > Device unlock. Tap "Face" and authenticate using the screen lock. Agree to Google's disclosure, then hit "Start" and follow the on-screen instructions to register your face. The steps are similar for OnePlus phones. On a Samsung phone, select "Screen lock and biometrics" on the "Security and privacy" page, and tap "Face recognition." Do note that Face Unlock isn't reliable in low-light conditions, since it relies on the front camera, which usually doesn't have a flash.