10 Samsung Galaxy Camera Tricks You Need To Try

Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets has long been known for including more features than anyone could possibly use, and the cameras on those devices are no exception. Aside from massive megapixel counts and triple-digit zoom capabilities, the camera software is crammed full of features you'll never find if you don't go digging.

For those who just want to point and shoot, any phone will do, but Galaxy devices take things to the next level with a slew of hidden features that will make you the photographer of your friend group. From taking pictures completely hands-free using voice commands to unlocking settings that aren't there by default, here are some Samsung Galaxy camera tricks that will take your Instagram game to the next level and make it easier to get the perfect shot.

All the features in this list work on devices running One UI 5.0 and above, with a couple of caveats. For our testing, the latest version of One UI that I had access to is version 6.0 running on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but if you're one of the lucky people to own one of the new Galaxy S24 phones, everything should still work. Any feature that utilizes the S Pen is, obviously, limited to devices with S Pen support. Without further preamble, let's get snapping.