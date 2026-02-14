Changing 5 Phone Settings Can Limit The Amount Of Data Apps Collect About You

"There's an app for that" was a phrase plastered onto advertisements for the Apple iPhone starting in 2009. Only about a year old at that point, the App Store was changing people's relationship with software. Users were growing accustomed to the idea that the smartphone was a digital Swiss Army Knife, its glossy touchscreen waiting to be fitted with the right tool for any job. But what the public had not anticipated as we swiped and scrolled was that our phones might begin to watch us back.

As we poured our lives into them, managing finances, messaging friends and partners, or simply reading the news, all our interactions became data points that could be used to infer the most private details about us. In a digital ecosystem funded largely by advertising, that data was extraordinarily valuable to the right person, and so developers worked tirelessly to extract it from us. The more apps we loaded onto our pocket computers, the more data they soaked up.

These days, the public generally understands that data collection is commonplace. Without knowing how to protect their digital privacy, though, many users simply accept its erosion as a fact of life. But some of the most effective steps you can take to stop your data from being extracted are as simple as quickly adjusting a few settings, and you don't need any technical knowledge to do so. From restricting apps' permissions to opting out of tracking, here are five phone settings that can limit how much data apps collect about you.