Settings You Need To Change To Stop Your Android From Tracking You

In today's connected world, your every move is monitored. Different kinds of apps and websites can track and collect your data for a wide range of purposes. For instance, with your personal data, Apple is able to process your transactions, Twitter can serve you relevant ads, and Life360 can fine-tune its location services.

But not every app and website you use utilize your information for the greater good, so it is always a good idea to protect your privacy as much as you can. And what better way to start hiding from the internet than changing the privacy settings on the gadget you use the most: your phone.

If you're on an Android device, we will walk you through six of the easiest ways you can stop your phone from tracking you. This includes deleting your web and app activity history, turning off your apps' location access, and disabling unnecessary location settings.