5 Of The Fastest Android Launchers To Speed Up Your Phone

For most Android users, the home screen will look as the phone manufacturer intended it. That's because the launcher, the app that controls how the home screen looks, is usually a custom one implemented by that manufacturer. According to a relatively unscientific poll by Android Authority in early 2022, 69.6% of the more than 10,000 users responding used the stock launcher. For the minority, though, they might go with a third party for a few different reasons. Maybe they want specific features they heard a given launcher has, or they want to use the same launcher across different phone brands to ensure continuity in their experience, or maybe their default launcher is just plain laggy.

Some of the most popular launchers in the Google Play Store are specifically optimized for performance, resulting in a smoother user experience. So let's go over a few of the best with the caveat that they're all being included because they're particularly fast and responsive, so each entry will focus on the launcher's distinguishing features.

[Featured image by vpnsrus.com via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped | CC BY 2.0]