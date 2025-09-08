What Is The App Drawer In Android And How Do You Find It?

If you've ever looked up a guide to troubleshoot the most common Android problems, whether here on SlashGear or elsewhere on the web, you've likely been told to go to your device's app drawer. And if you're reading this article, you probably aren't sure what tha means. So, what is an app drawer on Android?

An app drawer is the menu on your Android phone where you can see all of your installed apps and open them. It's one of the fundamental things you should know about Android if you want to understand your smartphone. Unlike the iPhone, Android home screens are meant for shortcuts to the apps you use most frequently. Most people have more apps on their phones than are visible on the home screen, but still want quick access. The solution is the app drawer, which is usually tucked just a swipe or tap away from the main home screen.

In the app drawer, you'll not only find all of your apps, but many common versions of Android also include management tools. You can often delete apps, add them to your home screen, or organize them in folders within the app drawer. A search bar is often present, too, which lets you find apps more quickly and even search for other things on your phone or inside of apps.

The app drawer is incredibly useful, but you'll need to find it on your device. The app drawer is almost always very easy to access, but its location may not be intuitive. If the above description doesn't ring a bell, here's where you should look first.