A Regular Ford F-150 Hybrid Is Quicker Than These 5 Legendary Muscle Cars

The common Ford F-150 isn't what most people picture when someone mentions the word "fast." Okay, granted, the Raptor and its many derivatives exist, such as the ludicrously powerful Raptor R boasting 900 horsepower. Let's forget about all that, though — what about just the regular old F-150? Well, unsurprisingly, they are actually quite powerful as well, as many full-size trucks are these days, but normally we associate all that power with hauling cargo and towing. Not really on the drag strip.

We are not extolling the virtues of an F-150 at a drag strip — any modern purpose-built vehicle with similar power figures will blow the doors off one. These trucks are massive, packed with technology and features that acts as ballast to slow them down. However, the top-of-the-line hybrid model also boasts a combined 430 hp, plus it has that 4WD launch and a more modern chassis. That's good enough to launch it a quarter mile in a respectable 13.5 seconds at 102 mph, according to a test conducted by Car and Driver. 13.5 seconds? That's an easy target for most classic muscle cars, right?

Let's rewind to the heyday of the drag strip: The Golden Years of the Muscle Era. We're talking late-1960s, early-1970s, when passenger cars were pumping 400 horses or more. Sure, plenty of them can — and will — smoke a modern F-150 all day long, but an equal number of them get left behind, some being embarrassed by well over a second. Let's take a look at some examples of the latter, particularly cars that are famous for their prowess on drag strips.