5 Classic Muscle Cars That Make The Pontiac GTO Look Slow

If you were to say the term American muscle car, a Pontiac GTO will certainly spring to a lot of people's minds, and for good reason. Originally a trim level of the 1964 Pontiac Tempest, the GTO nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Omologato (Grand Touring Homologation in Italian) became synonymous with big power in a modest package. Arguably, it started the whole muscle car trend, debuting before giants like the Mustang, Charger, and more. It had the muscle to back it up as well, with later examples boasting either a 400 or 455 cubic inch engine in top trim, with various options such as the famous Ram Air intake, characterized by its hood scoop.

Power figures are impressive for the time, boasting 360 hp and 500 lb-ft torque with the 455 big block, or 370 hp and 445 lb-ft torque with the Ram Air 400 in 1970. But how fast was it, really, in comparison to its peers? It's hard to say in pure mathematical terms because of the variables; different magazines and journals list varying times, ranging from 14.6 at 99.6 mph to 13.6 at 104.5 mph with the 400 Ram Air and manual, the fastest configuration. The 455 was slower still, dropping down to 15 seconds.

Quite a few cars could certainly hang with the GTO, and more still could exceed it. For this article, we'll take a look at the original GTO's fastest year of 1970 and measure it against all muscle cars built up to that point, so nothing post-1970, and no special models like the Super Stock Hursts or Yenkos — these are common production cars only. Let's kick it off.