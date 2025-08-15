How Much HP Did The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Have And What Was Its Top Speed?

The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, one of the most iconic 1970s Chevy models, was the highest-performing car in the 1970 Chevelle lineup, with an image to match. For 1970, the Chevelle was restyled, with new body panels for the front fenders and hood, plus a new grille and front bumper. Broad twin racing stripes and a cowl induction air scoop hood enhanced the SS's aggressive appearance. At the rear, the lighting elements were moved inside the rear bumper. Inside the Chevelle, there was a new instrument cluster, new controls, and an in-dash tach.

The "SS" designation of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS stood for Super Sport, which was the gateway to Chevrolet's big-block engines stuffed into the Chevelle's mid-sized coupe, convertible, or El Camino pickup body. The "entry-level" engine option was a 396-cubic-inch V8, which actually had a displacement of 402 cubic inches. However, the marketing team had been promoting the 396 engine for years and simply retained the name. This came in two versions in the SS: the L34 350-horsepower version and the L78 375-horsepower variant.

If that was not enough, you could step up to the 454 cubic inch V8, which also gave you some choices. First was a "tamer" LS5 version with hydraulic lifters and 360 horsepower. Then came the max power upgrade, the LS6 with mechanical lifters and a rated gross horsepower figure of 450, equivalent to 375 to 380 by today's standards, but still quite enough to overwhelm the tire technology of the day during an all-out run.