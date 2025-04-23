5 Chevrolet Models That Had Iconic Movie Appearances

Few names stand taller in the annals of American automotive history than Chevrolet. Though it's lived under the GM shingle since its early days, Chevrolet has been around for more than 100 years, and remains one of the best respected names in the automotive arena. That could well remain true for another 100 years given the esteem with which the brand is generally held in car, truck, and SUV markets.

Over the years, Chevrolet has delivered no particular shortage of vehicles that might be deemed iconic, including several notable additions to the sports car and muscle car sectors in the Corvette and Camaro builds. Just like many of its competitors, Chevy bosses have often sought to feature such models in Hollywood productions. This is in hopes that the sight of some famous actor barreling down the freeway behind the wheel of their car might inspire the average Joe to run out to the nearest dealership and pick one up for himself.

While it's hard to prove beyond a doubt that the sales numbers of any Chevy vehicle actually jumped after it received a big screen closeup, it's still a lot of fun to watch those vehicles ride their way through one cinematic adventure or another. And just like vehicles that bore the emblem of American competitors like Ford, Chevys have often left a dramatic mark on the films in which they are featured. Here's a few of the more iconic movie appearances from some vehicles bearing the Chevy badge.

