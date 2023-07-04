What Happened To Vincent Vega's Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu From Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction" contributed a veritable cornucopia of quotes, references, and gewgaws to the pop culture lexicon. The film is full of unforgettable characters, most of whom didn't have much character. It also had a few iconic vehicles, such as The Wolf's Acura NSX, Butch's Harley Davidson, and the shiny red 1964 Chevy Chevelle Malibu driven by Vincent Vega — incomparably played by John Travolta.

Tarantino himself owned the screen-used '64 Malibu. The infamous filmmaker bought the Chevy off a friend five years earlier (in 1989) from the proceeds he received for selling the script of "True Romance." Tarantino rarely drove it, though, preferring to keep it locked in storage (like Vincent). Here's where the story goes array, much like Vincent's fate ... who ends up like Zed.

Some sources claim it was stolen straight off the set of "Pulp Fiction," while another says it was taken shortly after the film debuted in '94. Yet another says it may have been jacked in front of Tarantino's house or while parked at his girlfriend's house at the time.

Whatever the case, the car was purloined by someone who thought it was exciting to snatch it because they didn't have permission. It went completely off the grid for some 19 years. Jump to 2013 when Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Arrieta in Victorville, California — about an hour and a half northeast of Los Angeles — stumbles onto a couple of perpetrators stripping down a car.