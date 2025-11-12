5 Of The Most Powerful Buick Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

When people think of Buicks these days, typically they don't picture the epitome of performance. Arguably it wasn't since the 1980s that the General Motors branch was associated with "performance" at all, instead focusing on subdued luxury with just enough power to comfortably cruise at highway speeds. But there are a few diamonds in the rough — and some unexpected vehicles with respectable levels of horsepower among the historical and even current lineup.

There are two disclaimers before we get started. The first is that this list will only cover combustion engine-powered production cars. Buick has produced several concept cars, homologation specials, and EVs, such as the Buick Wildcat EV Concept, but these will not be counted as they either use experimental powertrains or have speculative horsepower figures. Furthermore, we'll only take the highest listed numbers for an engine; most of these powertrains came in several different cars, each of which had their own horsepower figures based on several factors like tuning.

The second disclaimer revolves around SAE net versus gross horsepower. Prior to 1971, all American production vehicles used gross horsepower as the official rating system. Gross horsepower is the horsepower of an unladen engine, so no accessories, no transmission, and so on. It's an engine on a stand, effectively. In comparison, all 1972 and later vehicles used SAE net horsepower; these figures represent the car's actual horsepower, including all the parasitic drag associated with running equipment like an alternator, A/C compressor, drivetrain, and the frictional losses of the bearings and working surfaces leading to the tires. It's basically the horsepower you get on the road and is typically around 75 to 100 horsepower less than the gross horsepower rating. So we'll calculate that into our analyses going forward — let's get underway.