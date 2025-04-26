Why Is The Muncie M22 Transmission Called The 'Rock Crusher?'

The Muncie M22 "Rock Crusher" is one of the most well-known manual transmissions available in classic cars. Named after its place of origin (Muncie, Indiana), this four-speed is the final iteration of the Muncie 20-series lineup used in GM muscle cars, namely the M20, M21, and M22. What makes the M22 in particular so special is that it's incredibly overbuilt, utilized on many high-torque applications dating back to the one of the rarest Corvettes ever, the Grand Sport, and its testing program. The Rock Crusher debuted on the production 1965 Corvette and then came to other platforms in the mid-late 1960s. Before long, it equipped a variety of iconic GM big block engines powering Chevelles, Trans Ams, and more.

Rock Crushers' distinctive whine in lower gears, similar to a true straight-cut gearbox, makes M22-equipped cars immediately noticeable. It's also what lends the transmission its incredible reputation. GM essentially traded comfort for durability, with the design of the gears and other components favoring strength over quietness and refinement. It would rattle around at low RPM and produce that whine at an increasing pitch the faster the shaft spun, sort of like an old truck transmission. This gave rise to the moniker "Rock Crusher," though people continue to speculate precisely who coined the name.

Let's tear apart an M22 to get a true sense of why the transmission sounds the way it does, and learn the story of the Muncie, leading up to the infamous "Rock Crusher" and what replaced it.

