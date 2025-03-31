Which Ford Raptor R Has 900 Horsepower & How Much Does It Cost?
The Ford Raptor only came into being in 2009, but in the years since its release, the pickup truck — named for a dinosaur as speedy it was cunning and vicious — has, arguably, lived up to its namesake and then some. In fact, when the Raptor first took to the streets, there were few off-road ready vehicles that came close to matching it in terms of its power output and unabashed off the beaten path toughness. The same has essentially been true for every new generation of the brawny off-road build that Ford has released.
The 3rd Generation Raptor debuted for the 2022 model year, doing so with more rugged looks and raw power than, arguably, either predecessor. Reviewers largely praised Gen 3 Raptors for their ability to bring the brawn and the speed to the off-road arena — though some also received a massive power upgrade from the house that late-great automotive icon Carroll Shelby built. Indeed, the 2024 Ford Raptor Baja R was actually given an under-the-hood upgrade by the folks at Shelby American that pumped the power output to an almost outrageous 900 horsepower.
That massive output was the result of the Shelby American crew equipping the Raptor Baja with a 3.8-liter Shelby by Whipple supercharger that bolstered the vehicle's already robust V8 power plant. Yes, that's the same approach Team Shelby took with the 830 horsepower '24 Super Snake Mustang. Additionally, in the Raptor it gave new meaning to the term "muscle truck."
The 900 horsepower Ford Raptor is a pricey beast of a truck indeed
If you're familiar with the name Carroll Shelby, we're guessing that when you read it, you assumed two things: 1) the Shelby Raptor would boast an absurd horsepower rating, and 2) the vehicle would err on the side of expensive. You'd be correct in both cases, because even if the 2024 Shelby Raptor R isn't quite a legacy-defining vehicle in the greater Shelby-verse, 900 horsepower is absolutely bonkers for a pickup truck with off-road ambitions.
It should hardly come as a surprise either that such a vehicle would be wildly expensive. After all, the '24 Ford F-150 Raptor R — which served as the baseline for the Shelby version — came with a sticker price of $111,550. It was nearly 40 percent more expensive than the base Raptor due to the upgrades. According to Shelby American, the engine upgrades and other modifications that Shelby American bestowed upon the Raptor that bore the brand's famed Cobra logo came with a sticker price of $61,995.
For the average Joe, that sticker price is no doubt the very definition of "too rich for my blood." It's also unclear how many Raptor Rs Shelby produced in the '24 model year — though you can safely assume not many were made, which surely makes them all the more expensive on re-sale. Still, at present, we could find but one '24 Shelby Raptor R that has sold recently, with Barrett-Jacking claiming a staggering $325,000 for a one-of-a-kind model in January of 2025.