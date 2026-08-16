3 Of The Best Pre-Built PCs That Are Cheaper Than Building One Yourself In 2026

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A few years ago, choosing between a pre-built or DIY PC could be a tricky decision. In many cases, building your own was cheaper, and you could often get more performance or better upgrade paths than you'd find from a system sold by a larger brand. However, given the current RAM crisis, tariffs, and graphics card price hikes, this simply isn't the case in mid-2026. In many cases, pre-builts are currently matching or even undercutting the prices of equivalent custom-built computers.

Pre-built computers are still likely to have bloatware that you should probably remove, and their case designs or coolers might struggle to keep up with the powerful parts inside. Still, the differences in cost and availability have made these downsides fairly tame compared to how they were years ago. For certain graphics cards, you'll actually have an easier time buying a new computer with it already installed than finding that card on its own at a reasonable price.

I've been researching and building computers myself throughout the past decade. And while I can't speak to the customer service or reliability of the brands mentioned here, I believe their computers will be a better buy than building your own today. Those comparisons account for custom builds using similar parts (as applicable) and offering close-to-identical performance.