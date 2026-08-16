3 Of The Best Pre-Built PCs That Are Cheaper Than Building One Yourself In 2026
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A few years ago, choosing between a pre-built or DIY PC could be a tricky decision. In many cases, building your own was cheaper, and you could often get more performance or better upgrade paths than you'd find from a system sold by a larger brand. However, given the current RAM crisis, tariffs, and graphics card price hikes, this simply isn't the case in mid-2026. In many cases, pre-builts are currently matching or even undercutting the prices of equivalent custom-built computers.
Pre-built computers are still likely to have bloatware that you should probably remove, and their case designs or coolers might struggle to keep up with the powerful parts inside. Still, the differences in cost and availability have made these downsides fairly tame compared to how they were years ago. For certain graphics cards, you'll actually have an easier time buying a new computer with it already installed than finding that card on its own at a reasonable price.
I've been researching and building computers myself throughout the past decade. And while I can't speak to the customer service or reliability of the brands mentioned here, I believe their computers will be a better buy than building your own today. Those comparisons account for custom builds using similar parts (as applicable) and offering close-to-identical performance.
Spectra Gaming PC (Core i5-1440F, RTX 5060, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
The Spectra Gaming PC from Andromeda Insights is a fairly basic system. Its RTX 5060 8GB is fine for basic gaming; its i5-14400F processor won't generate much heat at all, and it lets you choose between various memory and cooler options. For a simple 120-millimeter air cooler alongside 1TB of storage and 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, you'll only be spending around $1,150. If you want to build something similar for yourself, the cost will climb by an extra $100 or so.
Andromeda Insights isn't a very well-known PC brand, leading to plenty of arguments online over whether it's legitimate. Even with that, comments from owners are generally positive, and it's especially hard to beat the price. Even without the memory crisis, the price of this pre-built is absurdly competitive with anything you could have purchased a year or two ago. That includes the most powerful pre-built computers under $1,000 from 2024; even the best of those systems would have a tough time keeping up with this one.
Xidax X-6 Series (Core i7-14700F, 5060Ti 16GB, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD)
As of this writing, the Xidax X-6 Series pre-built PC is out of stock, though you can be automatically notified of whenever it becomes available again. If it does managed to be restocked at its current list price of $2,000, it can easily undercut a custom-built alternative by at least $50. But here's the thing: It really shouldn't be able to be such a good deal. The biggest reason its price is so attractive by comparison is because of RAM prices being out of control in the U.S. today.
32GB of DDR5 RAM isn't something you can get for such a cheap price today, and the 16GB variant of the 5060 Ti graphics card is actually more expensive than the stronger 5070, on average. This isn't even mentioning the 2TB of SSD storage that comes with Xidax's system. None of these parts have the prices that they should right now, so this is really your best bet if you want a mid-range PC that can reasonably handle modern titles.
All that being said, there are some things to be wary of with this system. The case doesn't have very much room take air in, and the existing cooler might be a bit too lacking for the decently-powerful I7-14700F processor. Even if you decided to swap the cooler yourself, replacing it will still keep the total cost under a fully custom-built system.
AVGPC Whirlwind (Ryzen 7 9700X, 9070 XT, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
If you'd rather go for an AMD graphics card over Nvidia's, consider the Whirlwind from AVGPC. In this case, its $1,990 price is actually very close to what you'd get from buying the parts and building it yourself. In fact, the custom system might actually be a few dollars cheaper in the long run. But the Whirlwind has a unique case with a temperature display, and it's already a completed build. So it's still a cheaper option for those who don't have the time or confidence to make their own equivalent system in the time it would take to get their hands on this one.
All things considered, this PC might also the most powerful one on this list. The 9070 XT is perhaps the best AMD graphics card for gaming even today, and the 9700X is an extremely capable processor; 32GB DDR5 RAM is always great to see, too. Those who tried this PC for themselves were especially happy with its price-to-performance, noting that just about all other brands fell short of this system. If you're smart with your purchases and lucky with in-stock items, you can probably build something cheaper — but without that luck, the Whirlwind is going to be your best choice.
Honorable Mention: KOTIN Prebuilt (Ryzen 7 9700X, 5060Ti 8GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
The KOTIN Prebuilt, available from Amazon, is seemingly a stellar choice. It undercuts a custom build by over $150 while boasting more cooling fans and a much fancier case. 16GB DDR5 RAM isn't amazing, but it's a fine baseline for gaming, and the 9700X is still a great processor to have around. Because of this, and because of its $1,400 price point, it at least deserves an honorable mention on this list. However, I personally struggle to rate it as among the "best" pre-built PCs that are cheaper than the ones you can build yourself.
The main issue here is with the graphics card. It might be a 5060 Ti, but it's also the 8GB variant. That might be fine enough for more lightweight titles and a system that's closer to $1,000, like the aforementioned Spectra. However, that VRAM isn't enough for modern gaming when it comes to demanding titles released in recent years. I know firsthand how much a computer can struggle when its perfectly capable graphics card is running out of VRAM, and that's partially why this card was so slammed by reviewers when it first came out.
It's hard to really gauge what this system is trying to be. The VRAM and RAM aren't great even for mid-range gaming, but the processor, cooling, and fancy gizmos make it seem like a much more powerful system than it actually is. It's not necessarily a bad deal by any means; it's just hard to justify when you could get a cheaper system without losing out on much performance at all.
What about higher specs?
Unfortunately, I can't recommend looking for any systems with higher specs than these. Pricing and stock issues have affected countless different brands, and the results are often much higher than what you can build yourself. It's difficult for me even to recommend building a PC with those higher specs, as cards like the 5070 Ti and even the 9070 XT (which was included in the Whirlwind) are massively overpriced. A high-end PC, whether it's being built by yourself or a well-known brand, is likely to cost thousands of dollars more than it did a year ago.
You could try to wait for prices to return to what they once were. But graphics cards, RAM, and storage devices are only suffering more from this shortage over time. Some items are even climbing in price today, further hurting those who are interested in making something completely customized. Pre-built PCs will always have their own issues in one way or another, but today, they're your best (and least expensive) bet in getting a computer that can stand up to the test of time.