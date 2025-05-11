The Best AMD Graphics Card For Gaming In 2025 (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of many important considerations before buying a gaming PC is scoping out the right parts for your build. Whether you're building it yourself, or ordering in a custom build, it's always helpful to know how different components affect the performance of a PC. When it comes to gaming PCs specifically, the GPU, or the Graphics Processing Unit, is the most essential piece that contributes directly to how well your computer can handle games.

Advertisement

There may be several major graphics card brands to choose from, but the bulk of these GPUs are manufactured by the two prominent names in the space — Nvidia and AMD. Though the former has had a spectacular run in the past decade, the latest RTX 50 series hasn't been received too well by enthusiasts, given Nvidia's reliance on promoting these cards based majorly on AI-based upscaling and frame generation technologies.

Besides, AMD has slowly but surely been making big improvements in its GPUs, and even offering them at comparatively more affordable rates than Nvidia. Simply put, if you're in the market to build a gaming PC in 2025, your options are no longer restricted to vendors that sell Nvidia GPUs. Some of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy come courtesy of Team Red, and the recently launched Radeon RX 9070 XT has become a crowd favorite. As a PC enthusiast and gamer at heart, here's how my experience with the Radeon RX 9070 XT makes it an easy recommendation for most.

Advertisement