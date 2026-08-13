4 Electronics At Sam's Club With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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Sam's Club and Costco don't just battle it out in the arena of $1.50 hot dog combos; both also regularly have deep discounts on electronics every month. For August, these deals also coincide with back-to-school sales, so if you're a parent getting kids ready to head back to school, there's no shortage of discounted products vying for your attention and wallet. If your student happens to need a pair of headphones, or if you're looking to upgrade your living room or home security setup, Sam's Club also has a few products on sale this August.

As ever, these sales change all the time, but we constantly look for the best buys and Sam's Club products that outshine Costco in price and value. Some of Sam's Club's marked-down electronics include TVs, AirPods, and portable SSDs, with most of the sales lasting throughout August. Not all of those have deep discounts, though, but here are four with some big price cuts this August.