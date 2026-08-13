4 Electronics At Sam's Club With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Sam's Club and Costco don't just battle it out in the arena of $1.50 hot dog combos; both also regularly have deep discounts on electronics every month. For August, these deals also coincide with back-to-school sales, so if you're a parent getting kids ready to head back to school, there's no shortage of discounted products vying for your attention and wallet. If your student happens to need a pair of headphones, or if you're looking to upgrade your living room or home security setup, Sam's Club also has a few products on sale this August.
As ever, these sales change all the time, but we constantly look for the best buys and Sam's Club products that outshine Costco in price and value. Some of Sam's Club's marked-down electronics include TVs, AirPods, and portable SSDs, with most of the sales lasting throughout August. Not all of those have deep discounts, though, but here are four with some big price cuts this August.
Samsung 65 Class QN70FD Series 4K Neo QLED Smart TV
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Samsung's products will probably be on your short list, given that it's ranked as the most satisfying smart TV brand by customers. This month, Sam's Club has the Samsung QN70FD 65-inch 4K Neo QLED Smart TV on sale. This model is a variant of Samsung's base QN70F, with the QN70FD being a Sam's Club-specific SKU. As far as we can tell, the only difference is the SKU, as retail clubs usually require unique product codes.
That means you get a QLED backlit panel with a native refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for Samsung's 144 Hz Motion Xcelerator technology. It has Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and offers four HDMI ports. The QN70FD usually retails at Sam's Club for $897.99, but is currently marked down by $300 to $597.99, about 33% off. Sam's Club members can also get five years of TV protection at no added cost when you purchase an Allstate Protection Plan.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Moving into audio, Sam's Club is offering the Bose QuietComfort headphones at a discounted price of $199 –- $130 off the $329.00 retail price, which works out to about a 39% discount. The Bose QuietComfort headphones are a more affordable variant of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but share a lot in common. As far as price and competition go, they slot somewhere in between Sony's highly-regarded WH-1000XM5 headphones and Apple's AirPods Max. These are a first-gen product, as Bose currently has the QuietComfort 2nd-Gen up for pre-order.
The Bose QuietComfort (1st-gen) uses Bluetooth 5.1, offers active noise cancellation, an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone, and adjustable EQ. Bose claims the headphones have a 24-hour battery life, with a quick-charge feature that provides 2.5 hours of runtime after a 15-minute charge. The Bose QuietComfort headphones come with a soft case, a USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable, and a 3.5-mm-to-2.5-mm audio cable.
Arlo Essential Outdoor Security Camera HD (3rd Gen) w/Solar Panels, 4-Pack
If you're looking to build out a security camera network, Sam's Club has a deal on a four-pack of Arlo Essential Outdoor Security Cameras (3rd-Gen), bundled with solar panels. This pack includes four of Arlo's third-generation Essential Outdoor cameras and four solar panel chargers for $169, which is about 29% off the $239 retail price. The cameras capture 2K video, have motion detection with alerts, two-way audio, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Arlo claims the camera's battery can last up to four months.
It also needs to be said that Arlo cameras require an Arlo subscription to get the most out of the cameras. When we reviewed the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, we noted that most of the features were behind a paid subscription, which was a major con for the device. If you're concerned about your privacy, note that Arlo has a pretty strict data protection policy, which you can read here.
Sonos Move 2 Portable Wireless Smart Speaker
Sam's Club has a few wireless portable speakers discounted for August, but the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker has the deepest discount at $100 off the usual $499 price. Sam's Club is advertising this as a bundle, but as far as we can tell, it's just the speaker and wireless charging base, which are the same things you would get if ordering from the Sonos store. In our Sonos Move 2 review, we gave the speaker a 9/10, noting that it boasted many improvements over the original, with the price being the only real downside — much less of an issue with this discount.
The Sonos Move 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and has USB-C connectivity. Speaking of which, new to the Sonos Move 2 is support for the Sonos Line-In Adapter, which lets you connect the speaker to an audio source like a turntable or CD player via the USB-C port. There's also support for Alexa voice control, Sonos voice control, and Apple AirPlay 2.