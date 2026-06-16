5 Sam's Club Tech And Auto Finds That Outshine Costco In Price And Value
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Founded by Walmart's Sam Walton, Sam's Club has been offering its members great wholesale deals since 1983. As of 2026, Sam's Club has over 600 locations in the United States, which is a lot fewer than its competitor Costco's 900+ stores worldwide. However, this doesn't mean its offers are any less compelling. While they were technically launched in the same year, most people don't realize that Sam's Club actually arrived first on the scene by just a few months. Regardless, both brands continue to give millions of customers access to discounted deals across multiple product categories more than four decades later. Although only time will tell who comes out on top, the real winners in this battle of the clubs are the customers, who continue to have more options.
In recent times, we've discussed how Costco has (marginally) better options for people looking for tires. That said, Sam's Club also has its edge in other ways, especially when it comes to tech and auto finds. Both companies have fully stocked departments you can choose from, covering everything from replacement parts and cargo mats to dash cameras. Not to mention, there are also gadgets that you can take from your car, home, and all the adventures in between.
If you're ready to check something out during your next visit to Sam's Club, here are some things that you should get there instead of Costco.
1. Peak Optix Plus Beam Wiper Blades
Whether it's keeping away regular road debris or making sure you can see in the rain, how effective your wiper blades are can impact your driving safety. At Sam's Club, the Peak Optix Plus Beam Wiper has earned an impressive average rating of 4.4 stars from 2,900+ customers. It comes in 11 sizes ranging from 15 to 28 inches, so it fits many car models. Priced at $10.88 for one blade, it's important to note that you'll need to order at least two, so you're looking to spend around $22. Among the ways it sets itself apart from the crowd, Peak Optix claims it's built to last twice as long as other brands and includes text support to help you find the right size. It also has a color-changing wear indicator to help you know when it's time to replace your wipers.
Compared to the Sam's Club offer, Costco's BFGoodrich Premium Beam Wiper Blades haven't been as well-received, with a significantly lower average rating of 3.1 stars from 270 people. It's also a little bit more expensive at $11.99 per blade when it's not on sale. Both models require a minimum order of two blades, but the Costco model is your only choice if you need a 14-inch wiper. But while it's the only one of the two that offers it, it's not always available.
2. Tech Squared 65W Car Charger
For many drivers, keeping their phones charged can be just as important as having gas in their vehicles. Not only is it important for navigation, but it's also a great way to enjoy your car's other features. Because of this, investing in something like the just-under-$25 Tech Squared 65W Car Charger can be a game-changer. Plugged into your car's 12V cigarette lighter port, it comes with a 27-inch retractable USB-C cable long enough for your passengers to use. Since it supports 65W charging, you can use it with more power-hungry devices, like laptops and tablets, and charge up to three devices simultaneously. While its built-in USB-C cable supports up to 30W fast charging, its additional USB-A and USB-C ports support 18W and 20W, respectively. You can also view the charging output through its digital display. While it's not the most popular product, early feedback has been positive, with 5 users rating it 4.4 stars.
At Costco, the Scosche PowerVolt PD60 Dual Port USB-C Car Charger also has a few fans with a 4.7-star average rating from 29 people. Priced at $34.99 for a pack of two (or about $17.50 per unit), the main difference is that you'll need to factor in the cost of a cable. If you want the flexibility of a cable you can bring around or prefer high-quality cables for your iPhone, this might be a better option.
3. Member's Mark Universal Automotive Cargo Mat
Keeping cars clean can be incredibly time-consuming, especially for people who haul things frequently. While the right car-washing frequency can vary with usage, an easy way to avoid washing it more often is to invest in a cargo mat, like the Member's Mark Universal Automotive Cargo Mat. It measures 55.12 inches by 33.46 inches, but you can use its trim-to-fit lines as guides to make it fit your regular car or larger truck perfectly. Apart from its anti-slip features, it has protective borders that help prevent any potential spills from reaching the rest of your vehicle. And if it does get dirty, it's washable. Retailing for $22.93, the cargo mat is available in black and has a generally positive 4.3-star rating from 340+ Sam's Club customers.
While it's a bit more expensive, Costco also sells the just-under-$50 Mohawk All-Purpose Rubber Mat, which does something similar. It doesn't have the protective barriers, but it has many of the same benefits, including anti-slip features and easy cleaning. If you want a mat for use inside your home, such as in your gym or kids' playroom, this 4-pack might be a better deal. Made in the USA, the half-inch-thick utility tiles measure 2-by-2 feet. For people who care about sustainability, it's also made of recycled tires and is covered by a one-year limited manufacturer warranty.
4. Spider 5-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
From phones and earbuds to smartwatches, there is no shortage of items that need to be charged at the end of every day. However, this can create a lot of visual noise from all the cables, especially if you haven't invested in wireless chargers to keep your desks and side tables organized. But if you want a practical solution you can even take on vacation, you can get the Spider 5-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand from Sam's Club for $69.98. Unlike other wireless charging stands, the Spider stands out for two things: it's foldable, and it has extra USB-C and USB-A ports. On top of this, you enjoy the benefits of being able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. It also ships with a 6ft USB-C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger, so you can even hook up your laptop. As of June 2026, more than a hundred Sam's Club customers have rated it 4.6 stars on average.
In contrast, Costco sells a foldable 3-in-1 Charging Stand from Belkin for almost the same price, $69.99. Similarly, it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. However, some of the ways it falls behind include a lack of extra USB ports, a shorter 5ft cable, and a 45W USB-C power adapter. A Costco online exclusive, it has a relatively lower 3.8-star average rating from 14 customers.
5. Rexing Ultra HD Car Dash Cam
There are a lot of things to consider when buying dashcams for your vehicle, such as image quality, storage capacity, and practical features like low-light performance and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you're currently in the market for a new one, the just-under-$100 Rexing Ultra HD Car Dash Cam from Sam's Club might be worth a look. Boasting an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 300 people, it checks most of the boxes for an affordable dashcam. It lets you record in 4K with its 170-degree wide-angle lens, and it has a 1.5-inch LCD touchscreen with wide dynamic range (WDR) to help keep images looking sharp. Apart from loop recording, it has sensors that automatically save clips when they detect impacts, vibrations, or collisions. It also comes with an integrated app you can connect to via Wi-Fi, so you don't have to remove its SD card to access the footage. While it comes with a 32GB memory card, you can also upgrade to a 128GB memory card.
In many ways, the Rexing model is miles ahead of the $139.99 Car & Driver Road Patrol 1080p Touch Duo Dash Camera. Sold as an online exclusive, it has received an average rating of only 3.6 stars from more than 340 Costco customers. Apart from being more expensive, it has lower picture quality, with some reviewers reporting that it struggles to show license plates at night.
How we listed these items
To make this list of recommended products, we combed through some of the best Sam's Club offers under both its tech and automotive categories. We included a wide range of items that fit different budgets, priced between $20 and $100. Next, we looked into how they exceeded expectations compared to similar products offered at Costco, especially those priced relatively higher. In general, we included only products that have been rated at least 4 stars on average by verified customers at Sam's Club. Apart from comparing the overall ratings of both items, we also considered unique features that move the needle in their respective product categories, such as additional ports, image quality, and cable lengths. To help craft a more balanced view, we also mentioned specific scenarios where one might want to consider the Costco option.