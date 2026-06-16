5 Sam's Club Tech And Auto Finds That Outshine Costco In Price And Value

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Founded by Walmart's Sam Walton, Sam's Club has been offering its members great wholesale deals since 1983. As of 2026, Sam's Club has over 600 locations in the United States, which is a lot fewer than its competitor Costco's 900+ stores worldwide. However, this doesn't mean its offers are any less compelling. While they were technically launched in the same year, most people don't realize that Sam's Club actually arrived first on the scene by just a few months. Regardless, both brands continue to give millions of customers access to discounted deals across multiple product categories more than four decades later. Although only time will tell who comes out on top, the real winners in this battle of the clubs are the customers, who continue to have more options.

In recent times, we've discussed how Costco has (marginally) better options for people looking for tires. That said, Sam's Club also has its edge in other ways, especially when it comes to tech and auto finds. Both companies have fully stocked departments you can choose from, covering everything from replacement parts and cargo mats to dash cameras. Not to mention, there are also gadgets that you can take from your car, home, and all the adventures in between.

If you're ready to check something out during your next visit to Sam's Club, here are some things that you should get there instead of Costco.