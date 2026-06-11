Sam's Club Or Costco: Which Warehouse Store Opened First?

William Shakespeare wrote "The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" (which, for obvious reasons, is typically referred to as just "Hamlet") somewhere around 1600. And for centuries, the age-old philosophical question was, "To be, or not to be?" Had ol' Willy been born in modern times, though, that question might instead have been, "To Costco, or to Sam's Club?" Because if we're being honest, that's a far more important question, as it directly impacts our wallets on a near-every-day basis.

Most of us who visit these big-box stores are looking for a way to save money. When we leave pushing two carts full of stuff we didn't know we needed in the first place, though, did we really save anything at all? Consumerist anxieties aside, believe it or not, both stores opened in 1983 and began the Costco versus Sam's Club rivalry we still have today. They're almost like a modern-day Hatfields and McCoy, but the preferred weapon of choice is bucks over bullets.

Technically, Sam's Club (founded by Walmart's Sam Walton) struck first, flinging open the doors to its first members-only store in Midwest City, Oklahoma, in April of 1983. Costco opened its first store in Seattle, Washington, just a few months later, in September of that same year. While both started in the same year, the story of these two economic juggernauts (and their rivalry isn't that clean and simple.