4 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Costco isn't just good for bulk groceries, $1.50 hot dogs, and 48-packs of toilet paper. The retail outlet also has a surprisingly robust electronics selection, with everything from smartphones to TVs available at your local warehouse, and it's always adding cool new electronics to its shelves too. What's more, many of them are usually more affordable than they would be from other retailers. But while the sticker prices in the store are already pretty reasonable most of the time, true bargain hunters know that the company often has steep sales that let you get products at a significant discount.
These sales change all the time, so it pays to keep an eye on what items Costco has on sale each month. There are plenty of great deals happening across the store, but some offers are significantly better than others. This month, for instance, there are a few great deals on speakers and other handy gadgets to upgrade your smart home. With that in mind, some of you may be interested in checking out the electronics Costco has on deep discount this August.
Arlo Ultra camera bundle
A complete home security system can be expensive, so it's always good when you can find a decent one on sale. Right now, Costco has an Arlo Ultra bundle, usually $449.99, on sale for $349.99. This deal actually started in late July, but it will continue till August 16.
This kit comes with three of Arlo's third-gen HDR 4K outdoor smart cameras. Each has a 180-degree field of view with motion detection, auto-zoom, color night vision, and tracking. You also get a magnetic mount for easy adjustment, a built-in siren and spotlight for warding off intruders, a swappable and rechargeable battery, and a low-power mode that keeps them active as snapshot cameras even when the battery is too depleted for video. Like most smart cameras, these have two-way audio with wind- and noise-canceling.
The kit also includes the company's Ultra SmartHub. The hub creates a dedicated network for the cameras that operates on its own frequency, which Arlo claims reduces interference, increases range, and improves performance. It also comes with a free one-month trial of Arlo's Early Warning System subscription. The Arlo Ultra Camera system has a 3.9 out of five-star rating on Costco's website from over 45 customers. Most have had positive things to say about the camera's picture quality, but some have encountered issues getting the batteries to charge correctly, while others have struggled with the initial software setup.
Bose SoundLink Home
Bose is well known as a high-end speaker and headset manufacturer. It's known as a Bluetooth speaker brand that offers great sound quality, but its products tend to run on the expensive side, so it's always nice when you can get them at a discount. Costco currently has the Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $50 off until August 23, bringing the price down from $179.99 to $129.99. This sale applies to all three colors, namely Cool Gray, Warm Wood, and Light Silver.
The SoundLink Home is a battery-powered Bluetooth 5.3 wireless speaker that promises up to nine hours of battery life. They have a built-in microphone as well, so you can use one to make calls or to access your phone's voice assistant. Another cool feature about these speakers is that you can synchronize two units and run them in stereo, giving you separate left and right channels. This Bose speaker has a sleek anodized aluminum shell and a fabric front, and the company claims that it'll deliver "crisp, clear sound with deep bass."
These speakers only have a single rating on the Costco site, but they have 4.6 out of five stars on Bose's own site, with most praising the sound, features, and modern design. There are a few scattered complaints about the device looking a bit awkward when the charging cord is plugged in, but most generally seem happy with its overall performance.
Bose Ultra Open-Ear
Bose isn't just known for its wireless speakers; the company also makes some pretty great earbuds. Another Bose product Costco currently has on sale are the Bose Ultra Open-Ear true wireless earbuds. These little guys usually cost $299.99, but Costco currently has them for $199.99. What's more, these earbuds come with a $50.00 gift card you can redeem on the Bose Promotion website. Special discounts like this are one of the reasons premium headphones are one of the main types of electronics you should try to buy at Costco. This sale won't last long, however, as it ends on August 9.
These earbuds have an open-ear design, letting you listen to music without blocking off the outside world. This makes them ideal for those who like to use earbuds during outdoor activities like jogging, where you need to be aware of your surroundings. They're IPX4 water-resistant, have a built-in microphone, and promise up to seven hours of battery life. The buds come with a charging case and a USB-C cable.
The Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds have a 3.9 rating on Costco's website from over 175 ratings. The vast majority of users found them to have excellent sound quality for music, but some were less than pleased with the quality of voice calls. Customers were also divided on how comfortably they fit on the ear.
JBL PartyBox 120
JBL is another popular speaker brand that's particularly well known for its portable Bluetooth speakers. Most of these are small speakers that you can fit in a pocket or backpack, but there are some notable exceptions. One example is the JBL PartyBox 120, a massive 22.4 x 11.7-inch Bluetooth speaker designed for parties and get-togethers. It usually runs you $449.99, but it's on sale at Costco for $349.99 until August 16.
This speaker's party-focused marketing extends beyond its large size. It has dual mic and guitar inputs and comes with a wireless mic, so it's ready for live performances or karaoke. The speaker has an array of light effects that will sync with and react to the music you're playing. JBL also advertises an AI sound boost feature that analyzes the music and maximizes speaker output for better sound. It's also splash-proof, can be synced with other speakers via Auracast, and promises up to 12 hours of battery life.
This one has a 4.5 out of five-star rating on the Costco site, with fans generally praising its loud sound, heavy bass, and healthy selection of features. The relatively few negative reviews it has are primarily related to shipping and packaging errors, and don't indicate any consistent design flaws with the product itself.