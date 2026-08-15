5 Pickup Trucks That Made A Splash In 2026

Back in 2024, Ram announced that its long running lineup of HEMI V8 engines would be discontinued. The replacement, a twin-turbo V6 called the "Hurricane," offered better efficiency, performance, and towing capabilities, but the general public was not impressed. This led to Ram reintroducing the 5.7L V8 back in the 1500 pickup for the 2026 model year, complete with an apology and the "Symbol of Protest" badge proudly adorning the front fenders of all new V8 equipped trucks. But Ram wanted to keep pushing the envelope, creating the all new Rumble Bee SRT.

Remember the Ram TRX? This souped-up, off-road ready Ram 1500 featured the Supercharged HEMI V8 motor that also adorned the Hellcat for close to a decade. It too was discontinued at the end of the 2024 model year — much to the dismay of brand loyalists. The newly introduced 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT picks up right where the TRX left off. The Hellcat motor returns, this time producing the full 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque (up from 707 and 650, respectively), which Ram claims is the best-in-class.

Unlike the TRX though, the Rumble Bee SRT is built for the streets. It's available only in quad cab short bed configuration, offering a lower curb weight and shorter wheelbase. Lightweight 22-inch aluminum wheels, ultra-high performance Goodyear tires, six-piston Brembo front brake calipers, and available four-corner air suspension will allow this truck to outhandle some sports cars. Oh, and it'll still do 0-60 mph in about 3.4 seconds, a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds, and reach 170 mph.