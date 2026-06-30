'An Ambitious Goal': How Slate Hopes To Make Its $25K Pickup Profitable

If you see an electric truck on the road, it's likely going to be a Tesla or a now-discontinued Ford F-150 Lightning. But electric vehicle startup, Slate Auto, is trying to change that. The Michigan-based company thinks it has found a way to make an affordable (and profitable) EV truck. This bold belief comes as numerous other electric vehicle startups have struggled with massive losses and even bankruptcies.

Speaking to CNBC, Slate CEO Peter Faricy sounds well aware of what a challenge the company faces. He acknowledged what "an ambitious goal" it is to think every vehicle sold will remain gross-margin positive. Nevertheless, Faricy said Slate expects to achieve positive free cash flow and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) as soon as 2027. Unlike rivals that prioritized putting out premium electric vehicles over attempting to lower costs, Slate is betting on profitability from a much more simplified product than the competition.

Rather than loading up on luxury features or cutting-edge technology, Slate is intentionally removing much of what's come standard with the automotive industry in recent years. On the manufacturing side, that gives Slate a production break-even point of roughly 80,000 vehicles annually — just over half of its Indiana plant's planned capacity of 150,000 units. Only time will tell if people end up convinced by Slate Auto's master plan or not.