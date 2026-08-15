5 Truck Brands That Are Still Loyal To V6 Engines

If you're in the market for a new truck in the U.S., you're spoiled for choice. Pickup trucks outsell just about anything else here by a country mile, and automakers are more than happy to feed this demand from families and working people alike. But then you go to a gas station and say to yourself, "A full-size V8? In this economy?" Thankfully, for those of us in such a position, several automakers offer six-cylinder trucks that offer better fuel economy while retaining the utility we've come to expect.

Sure, V6 engines have their own unique problems, and you will get less power because you have two fewer cylinders. But you also get a simpler, more compact design alongside the fuel economy benefits, and one that can accommodate forced induction or a hybrid powertrain to make up the difference. Moreover, especially in a family setting, these trucks will hardly ever need that much power anyway.

All that means that, for many people, a V6 is the objectively better option for a truck. Both foreign and domestic manufacturers have recognized this, filling the niche with plenty of options ranging from compact to full-size. Let's take a look at these automakers and their V6 engines.