4 Common Problems With V6 Engines

A V6 engine arranges its six cylinders in two separate banks of three, typically angled at 60 degrees relative to each other, with both banks sharing a single crankshaft at the bottom. That two-bank layout is what separates it from an inline-six, which lines all six cylinders in one row. The V configuration exists primarily because of packaging: folding six cylinders into a V shortens the length of the engine nearly in half compared to an inline-six, which is why V6s fit easily in transverse, front-wheel-drive platforms where an inline-six simply won't go.

That compactness helped the V6 dominate the six-cylinder market for decades. As automakers pushed toward front-wheel drive through the 1980s and 1990s, the inline-six's length became a liability and the V6 filled the gap across everything from family sedans to sports cars and trucks. Today, V6 engines still power a wide range of vehicles, from performance coupes to full-size pickups, though turbocharged four-cylinders are eating into the segment from below while inline-sixes are making a comeback at the top end.

Some of the worst V6 engines ever made illustrate just how badly things can go when the layout's inherent weaknesses aren't properly engineered around. Like any engine layout, the V6 carries a specific set of engineering tradeoffs baked into its design, tradeoffs that show up as real-world problems regardless of the manufacturer building it.