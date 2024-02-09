This Strange V6 Jaguar Engine Uses A V8 Block, Here's How

Auto manufacturers are businesses. Like other businesses, the bottom line is a big deal. If ever there is a chance to cut costs while netting the same result, it's a big win. So, when Jaguar needed a V6 engine, they turned to what they already had and what they already knew. Using the existing AJ133 Jaguar V8, engineers from the legendary British automaker developed a V6 engine with a V8's architecture.

Now, it's not at all uncommon for manufacturers to use parts interchangeably between engines or get a little outside of the box with an engine design. This particular example, though, takes things a little bit further. The V6 variant of this engine actually shares the exact same engine block as the V8. Instead of using the same architecture and shortening the engine block, Jaguar simply left out two cylinders at the back of the engine. It certainly makes the interchangeability nice, given that it means the exact same engine mounts, transmission, and accessories fit both engines. However, it isn't quite as simple as removing two cylinders from the engine. Let's take a look at how Jaguar made this crazy V6 engine come to be.