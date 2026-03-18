Are Inline Engines Better Than Flat Engines?

Most cars on the road today use an inline engine. You'll find them in everything from economy hatchbacks to performance models. In fact, the inline six engine has been making a comeback in recent years, with several manufacturers ditching V6 layouts in its favor.

In inline engines, all cylinders sit in a single row, one behind the other. That's different from the other V engines, where cylinders are arranged in two separate angled banks. The debate between inline engines and V engines is as old as time, but what doesn't get enough attention is the inline versus flat engines debate. It's an interesting one, because both sit at completely opposite ends of the engine design spectrum, and yet, both claim to deliver a smoother ride than the V.

What are flat engines, actually? In flat engines, the cylinders are laid out horizontally, with each pair facing the other on opposite sides of the crankshaft. When one piston fires outward, the one across from it fires at the same time in the opposite direction — kind of like how two boxers throw punches at each other. In fact, that's where their alternate name, boxer engine, comes from, and it's a different mechanism from inline engines where all pistons move straight up and down in a single row and take turns firing. Whether it's actually better than traditional inlines is a different argument altogether, and it doesn't exactly have a definitive answer.