Are V-Shaped Engines Better Than Inline?
If you're shopping for a new automobile or motorcycle, in addition to some battery-electric-powered models, you'll find examples powered by different types of combustion engines. One primary difference is the cylinder configuration.
Today's more common engines feature multiple cylinders arranged in a straight line, while others are V-shaped. There's also the horizontally opposed flat engine layout — the boxer engine is one example, but we'll save that discussion for another time.
Modern inline engines may have two, three, four, five, or six cylinders, while V-shaped engines feature multiples of two, such as the two-cylinder V-twin, V4, V6, or V8. Other older or less common varieties used in vehicles include the inline eight-cylinder and V-engines up to the seldom-used V16.
If you're faced with deciding between an inline and a V-engine, the question of which one is better depends on your goals for the vehicle. Neither type is inherently better than the other, but each presents a set of pros and cons.
The advantages of the inline engine design
The list of legendary inline six-cylinder engines is proof the design has its advantages. It includes engines like the Chevy Stovebolt Six, Chrysler Slant-Six, Jeep 4.0-liter, Toyota 2JZ, Nissan 26DETT, Mercedes-Benz 3.0-liter, BMW M88, Jaguar XK6, Ford 300, and the mighty Cummins 6BT diesel engine.
While there are fewer car companies offering inline six-cylinder engines today than in years past, the inline engine design is still a popular option. Inline parallel-twin and four-cylinder motorcycle engines are still widely used, as are inline three, four, and five cylinder automobile engines.
Inline engines, particularly the naturally balanced straight-six, offer a simpler design, smoother operation, and lower production costs than V-engines with similar cylinder counts. The I4 engine design is a popular option for economical compact cars, but it can also make serious power given the right components.
Powerful I4 examples include the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-banger in the Ford Focus RS delivering 350 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque and the 295-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 in the Honda Civic Type R. Inline four-cylinder engines also power some of the sportiest motorcycles on the market.
Features of the V-engine design
V-engine designs feature two banks of cylinders arranged on the V configuration separated by an angle typically between 60 and 90 degrees and the crankshaft situated at the bottom. The most common V-engines are the V-twin and V4, most often found on motorcycles, and the V6 and V8 engines used in automobiles.
The advantages of the V-design over inline engines with the same cylinder count, include their compact length (although they are wider), and lower center of gravity. The most common V-engine found in cars today is the V6. It's lighter and more efficient than the V8, but still provides adequate power for many applications, especially when paired with forced air induction. While the V8 engine isn't dead yet, its use is primarily limited to luxury automobiles, American sports cars, and pickup trucks.
Examples from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Chevrolet are among the more recent highly touted V8 engines producing massive horsepower figures. The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, for example, features a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 that makes 670 horsepower.