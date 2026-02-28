Are V-Shaped Engines Better Than Inline?

If you're shopping for a new automobile or motorcycle, in addition to some battery-electric-powered models, you'll find examples powered by different types of combustion engines. One primary difference is the cylinder configuration.

Today's more common engines feature multiple cylinders arranged in a straight line, while others are V-shaped. There's also the horizontally opposed flat engine layout — the boxer engine is one example, but we'll save that discussion for another time.

Modern inline engines may have two, three, four, five, or six cylinders, while V-shaped engines feature multiples of two, such as the two-cylinder V-twin, V4, V6, or V8. Other older or less common varieties used in vehicles include the inline eight-cylinder and V-engines up to the seldom-used V16.

If you're faced with deciding between an inline and a V-engine, the question of which one is better depends on your goals for the vehicle. Neither type is inherently better than the other, but each presents a set of pros and cons.