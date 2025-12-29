These Are The Only Car Companies Still Making Inline-Six Engines
One of the most beloved engine layouts in the world of cars is definitely the inline six-cylinder. This layout got its start in the early 1900s, and BMW perfected the design over time, so it should come as no surprise that it's one of the defining features of many BMW vehicles, and also that BMW is one of the last remaining car manufacturers that still offers an inline-six.
Inline-six engines have many benefits over equivalent V6 engines, including the total absence of a balance shaft. V6 engines need balance shafts because they have two separate cylinder heads, but the inline-six doesn't need one because it's inherently balanced. Plus, inline six engines are, at least conceptually, easier to maintain, due to the lack of a balance shaft and, notably, fewer camshafts. There's also a good reason why semi trucks use inline-six engines.
BMW is not the only one, but the number of car manufacturers that will still sell you a vehicle with a straight six engine is shrinking by the year. Some of the other notable manufacturers that still offer inline-sixes in 2025 going into 2026 include Stellantis, Mazda, Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz.
A closer look at today's inline sixes
Obviously, BMW is still the most notable manufacturer to offer inline six engines. Just about any BMW nowadays with the number 40 (or 50) on the tailgate is powered by a six-cylinder engine, a 3.0-liter unit more often than not, and most of the M family also uses an inline-six.
BMW has also been very kind to other players in the car industry, letting them borrow its inline six engines for a variety of applications. The Toyota GR Supra used BMW underpinnings and the B58 six-cylinder engine; the Ineos Grenadier uses a version of the B58 (and the B57 turbodiesel in other markets); and the Morgan Supersport as well. Very different cars, yet all share common ground because of their Bavarian powertrains.
Stellantis will sell you a selection of models with the Hurricane six-cylinder, including various RAMs, the new Dodge Charger Sixpack, and a few others. Although Stellantis itself doesn't make the engines, RAM's heavy-duty trucks also offer six-cylinder Cummins engines, and General Motors' 3.0-liter Duramax EcoDiesel unit is also an inline-six. Mazda recently joined the inline-six fray, with a 3.3-liter unit in the RWD-based SUVs like the CX-90 and CX-70.
Finally, Mercedes-Benz is still going at it with the M256 inline-six, having switched to it only a few years ago, leaving behind the V6 layout, and Land Rover is still going at it with the Ingenium six-cylinder engines, offered in stuff like the Defender and Range Rover. The inline-six engine is a lovely thing, and we think it deserves a big comeback and an even bigger presence.