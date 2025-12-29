These Are The Only Car Companies Still Making Inline-Six Engines

One of the most beloved engine layouts in the world of cars is definitely the inline six-cylinder. This layout got its start in the early 1900s, and BMW perfected the design over time, so it should come as no surprise that it's one of the defining features of many BMW vehicles, and also that BMW is one of the last remaining car manufacturers that still offers an inline-six.

Inline-six engines have many benefits over equivalent V6 engines, including the total absence of a balance shaft. V6 engines need balance shafts because they have two separate cylinder heads, but the inline-six doesn't need one because it's inherently balanced. Plus, inline six engines are, at least conceptually, easier to maintain, due to the lack of a balance shaft and, notably, fewer camshafts. There's also a good reason why semi trucks use inline-six engines.

BMW is not the only one, but the number of car manufacturers that will still sell you a vehicle with a straight six engine is shrinking by the year. Some of the other notable manufacturers that still offer inline-sixes in 2025 going into 2026 include Stellantis, Mazda, Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz.