Does The 'V' In V6 And V8 Mean Anything? A Look At How The Engine Type Got Its Name

There are people who will tell you that the roar of a V8 engine is one of the most beautiful sounds of all time — a point that's hard to argue with. The deep and thunderous growl of a powerful V8 engine when paired with an American muscle car is a match made in heaven. Yet, despite this association, the "V-configuration" engine has been with us for over a century. The original V8 engine was first developed in France by a brilliant engineer called Leon Levavasseur, who took out a patent on the design in 1902.

Advertisement

Initially, this type of engine was designed as a lightweight power source for the fledgling aviation industry and for racing boats. Rather than an American muscle car, the roar of a V8 was first heard in an aircraft dubbed the "L'Aeroplane de Villotran," and although the experimental craft was a failure, the engine proved to be a momentous success. From this unlikely beginning, a legend was born.

Where does the "V" part come in with V6 and V8 engines? Well, the clue is very much in the name. We'll also discuss how these engines differ from other designs, and why that matters.