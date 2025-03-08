5 Of The Worst V6 Engines Ever Made

A V6 engine is a solid choice because it delivers more power than a four-cylinder without burning as much fuel as a V8. There's a catch, though: not all V6 engines are reliable. Some are able to run smoothly for years, but there are others that are just too problematic. On paper, these engines might look impressive, with high horsepower and advanced features. But in reality, they break down unexpectedly and can cost you a lot more than they're worth.

And let's be honest, as a car owner, engine problems are the last thing you need. Sure, modern engines are built to last longer and run more efficiently than older ones and with proper care, a good engine can serve you for a very long time. On average, that could be somewhere around 200,000 miles. However, not every engine will keep running efficiently for that long.

To help you avoid the hassle, we've rounded up some of the worst V6 engines ever made. We're talking about serious design flaws. Some have timing chains that snap and destroy the engine entirely, while others burn oil too quickly; you may just end up spending a ridiculous amount of money on engine oil to top up. So, whether you're about to get a car or just curious about what to avoid in general, this guide will save you from making an expensive mistake.

