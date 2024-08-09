H4 Vs. V6: What's The Difference Between These Engines?

Subaru is known for its four-cylinder engines, BMW for its six-cylinders, and Chevy for its V8s. There is a reason why there are so many different engine types on the market, and that's because each has its pros and cons. More cylinders often mean more power, but it also means more complexity. Fewer cylinders generally mean less power but reduced complexity and size. While additional cylinders were critical to a high-power engine decades ago, engine technology has reached a point where four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines are every bit as capable as eight-cylinders once were. Due to their better packaging, relative simplicity, and improved fuel economy, four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines are far more popular in the modern age than big V8s.

The numbers back it up, too, with over 75% of vehicles on the road today using either four-cylinder engines (at 37.7%) or six-cylinder engines (at 37.6%). It gets even more intricate than that, though, as there are even variations within those engine types. While four-cylinders are often built in an inline fashion, meaning that all four-cylinders are oriented next to each other in a line, other variations also exist. The same goes for six-cylinder engines, which are experiencing a comeback as inline engines but can also be found in other arrangements.

While inline engines have a number of important benefits, including lower production costs and overall simplicity, there are a number of other reasons why manufacturers venture outside the inline formula and look at other arrangements for both four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines. H4 and V6 engines are both examples of that and have unique properties due to their size, cylinder count, and overall design.

