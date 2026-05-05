This Is The Most Powerful Midsize Truck You Can Buy In 2026
There is a truck that you can buy in the U.S. market that has more power than any other residing in the midsize pickup category. It has nearly 80 horsepower more than its nearest competitor and is significantly faster in a straight line. This truck is the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor, and it is currently the apex predator among pickups of this size.
The 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 405 horsepower. This is nearly 80 horsepower more than its closest competitor, the 326-horsepower Toyota Tacoma i-FORCE MAX, and comfortably outmuscles the 310-horsepower outputs of the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon, and the Nissan Frontier. The Ranger Raptor's V6 engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which then sends its power to all four wheels. There are lockable differentials in both the front and rear, as well as a heavy-duty suspension, Fox shocks with internal bypass, and 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires to help manage the Ranger Raptor's controllability in the rough stuff. Our review of the Ford Ranger Raptor appreciated its off-road acceleration and handling.
As for what all this power can do for the Ford Ranger Raptor, Car and Driver conducted performance testing on the vehicle. It recorded a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 14.1 seconds at 97 mph, and a governed top speed of 107 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad came out to 0.69g. For these and other reasons, Ford's Ranger Raptor is a bona fide beast.
What else should you know about the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor?
If you are wondering about how much it can tow, the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor has a maximum towing capacity of 5,510 pounds. This is notably lower than the 7,500 pounds the standard Ranger can tow, but it is likely that most Ranger Raptor buyers do not prioritize towing.
Pricing of the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor starts at $58,965, including destination charges, as long as you order it in the no-extra-cost colors of black, white, or metallic gray. Other colors will cost an extra $395. Additional standard equipment includes leather-trimmed front bucket seats in any color as long as it's black, a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a 12-inch center touchscreen, a power-sliding rear window, a trailer tow package, and a trailer brake controller. Some notable options include 17-inch forged beadlock-capable wheels for $1,495, exterior graphics for $750, and a spray-in bedliner for $525.
If you are truly in search of the most powerful midsize truck in the land, the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor should satisfy your need for performance. It is quick off the line on the pavement and can also keep up when the road gives way to dirt or sand. While its EPA-certified fuel economy numbers of 16 MPG City and 18 MPG Highway are nothing to write home about, they do reflect the exceptional level of performance that you will experience every time you hit the loud pedal and the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor surges forward, regardless of the type of surface you happen to be traveling on.