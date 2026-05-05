This Is The Most Powerful Midsize Truck You Can Buy In 2026

There is a truck that you can buy in the U.S. market that has more power than any other residing in the midsize pickup category. It has nearly 80 horsepower more than its nearest competitor and is significantly faster in a straight line. This truck is the 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor, and it is currently the apex predator among pickups of this size.

The 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 405 horsepower. This is nearly 80 horsepower more than its closest competitor, the 326-horsepower Toyota Tacoma i-FORCE MAX, and comfortably outmuscles the 310-horsepower outputs of the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon, and the Nissan Frontier. The Ranger Raptor's V6 engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which then sends its power to all four wheels. There are lockable differentials in both the front and rear, as well as a heavy-duty suspension, Fox shocks with internal bypass, and 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires to help manage the Ranger Raptor's controllability in the rough stuff. Our review of the Ford Ranger Raptor appreciated its off-road acceleration and handling.

As for what all this power can do for the Ford Ranger Raptor, Car and Driver conducted performance testing on the vehicle. It recorded a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 14.1 seconds at 97 mph, and a governed top speed of 107 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad came out to 0.69g. For these and other reasons, Ford's Ranger Raptor is a bona fide beast.