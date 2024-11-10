How Much HP Does The 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor Have & How Much Can It Tow?

There's no denying that the Ford Ranger Raptor packs an impressive off-road punch for its price. When compared to the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor lags behind based on horsepower and towing capacity, but it weighs less and comes in a smaller package, which are admirable qualities in an off-road truck. For 2025, the Ranger Raptor is also considerably less expensive than the $78,905 F-150 Raptor with its $55,720 base MSRP.

Lower-trimmed Ford Ranger engines include either a 270-horsepower 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder or a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with 315 horsepower. However, much like the difference between the Ford F-150 and the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor comes with a more powerful engine than other Ford Rangers. For 2025, the Ranger Raptor continues to feature the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 with 405 horsepower that was present in the 2024 Ranger Raptor.

Since Ford introduced its "Next-Gen" Ranger Raptor in 2022, there's little reason to believe the towing capacity for the 2025 model will vary from the 5,510-pound rating of the 2024 Ranger Raptor. However, compared to the Ranger Raptor, other Ford Ranger models can actually tow more.

