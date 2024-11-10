How Much HP Does The 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor Have & How Much Can It Tow?
There's no denying that the Ford Ranger Raptor packs an impressive off-road punch for its price. When compared to the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor lags behind based on horsepower and towing capacity, but it weighs less and comes in a smaller package, which are admirable qualities in an off-road truck. For 2025, the Ranger Raptor is also considerably less expensive than the $78,905 F-150 Raptor with its $55,720 base MSRP.
Lower-trimmed Ford Ranger engines include either a 270-horsepower 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder or a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with 315 horsepower. However, much like the difference between the Ford F-150 and the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor comes with a more powerful engine than other Ford Rangers. For 2025, the Ranger Raptor continues to feature the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 with 405 horsepower that was present in the 2024 Ranger Raptor.
Since Ford introduced its "Next-Gen" Ranger Raptor in 2022, there's little reason to believe the towing capacity for the 2025 model will vary from the 5,510-pound rating of the 2024 Ranger Raptor. However, compared to the Ranger Raptor, other Ford Ranger models can actually tow more.
How does the Ranger Raptor compare to other Ford Ranger models for towing?
Since the 2019 model year (shown above), lower-trimmed Ford Rangers, XL, XLT, and LARIAT offer up to 7,500 pounds of towing capacity regardless of the engine chosen to power them. Payload capacity for these 2024 Ranger trims ranges from a high of 1,805 pounds for those equipped with rear-wheel drive down to 1,711 pounds if outfitted with four-wheel drive.
Based on the 2024 specs, we'll assume the 2025 Ranger Raptor has a maximum tow rating of 5,510 pounds, almost 2,000 pounds less than the standard Ranger, and its payload capacity, rated at 1,375 pounds, is 336 pounds lower than other four-wheel drive Rangers. Part of the reason for the Raptor's reduced capacity is due to its 5,325-pound curb weight compared to other 4x4 Rangers weighing in at 4,415 pounds.
Although the Ranger Raptor has reduced towing capacity compared to standard Rangers, trailer towing is enhanced by selecting the transmission's included Tow/Haul Mode. The 2025 Ranger Raptor also comes standard with Ford's Advanced Towing Package and the Trailer Tow Package. These packages include features like Pro-Trailer BackUp Assist, a Trailer Light Check Function, and an integrated Trailer Brake Controller.
2025 Ford Ranger Raptor drivetrain specs
At the heart of the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor's drivetrain lies a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 that delivers 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0-liter V6 derives its 2,949 cubic-centimeter (180 cubic-inch) displacement from the 85.4mm (3.36-inch) diameter cylinders bored into a compacted graphite-iron engine block and a crankshaft stroke measuring 86mm (3.38-inches).
Aluminum cylinder heads carry dual overhead camshafts with twin independent variable camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. A coil-on-plug ignition system provides the spark to ignite the recommended 91-octane fuel mixture delivered by port and direct fuel injectors and compressed at a 10:1 ratio.
Behind the V6 is a 10-speed automatic transmission driving the Ranger Raptor's standard four-wheel drive system through an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case offering high- and low-range operation. Electronic-locking front and rear differentials offer legitimate four-wheel drive capability. For negotiating rugged trails at slow speeds, the 4.27:1 axle gearing and 33-inch all-terrain tires deliver a 61.59:1 maximum crawl ratio with the transfer case set to 4-Low.