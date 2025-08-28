Which Toyota Model Has The Best Resale Value In Recent Years?

Toyota is the top brand in resale value, with many of its vehicles consistently coming out on top in most analyses of this metric. The answer to the question of which Toyota has the best resale value has multiple answers, depending on which source you consult and the methodology of that source.

Kelley Blue Book's list of vehicles with the best 2025 resale value shows the Toyota Tacoma pickup in first place, with an estimated retention of 64.1% of its value after five years. Our review of the 2024 Tacoma, for example, found that while its off-road talents remain, the options add up quickly — in other words, a pricey but reliable truck that's going to retain its value on the resale market. CarEdge ranks the Toyota Corolla Hatchback in the top spot for resale value, showing it retaining 81.1% after five years. iSeeCars, claiming to have "...analyzed over three million cars to determine the five-year resale value for each model," has the Toyota GR86 sports coupe as its top choice, holding 75.1% of its original value after five years.

Resale value is important because vehicles with the highest resale value depreciate, or lose resale value, at a slower rate than those with lower resale values. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average 2025 vehicle retains only 45% of its resale value over five years, compared to 64.1% for the top-rated Tacoma. That represents a nearly 20% higher resale value for the Tacoma, which, when calculated on the average $50,000 cost of a new car, results in a Tacoma resale price of $32,050, compared to the average vehicle's resale price of $22,500. A big difference.