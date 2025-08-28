Which Toyota Model Has The Best Resale Value In Recent Years?
Toyota is the top brand in resale value, with many of its vehicles consistently coming out on top in most analyses of this metric. The answer to the question of which Toyota has the best resale value has multiple answers, depending on which source you consult and the methodology of that source.
Kelley Blue Book's list of vehicles with the best 2025 resale value shows the Toyota Tacoma pickup in first place, with an estimated retention of 64.1% of its value after five years. Our review of the 2024 Tacoma, for example, found that while its off-road talents remain, the options add up quickly — in other words, a pricey but reliable truck that's going to retain its value on the resale market. CarEdge ranks the Toyota Corolla Hatchback in the top spot for resale value, showing it retaining 81.1% after five years. iSeeCars, claiming to have "...analyzed over three million cars to determine the five-year resale value for each model," has the Toyota GR86 sports coupe as its top choice, holding 75.1% of its original value after five years.
Resale value is important because vehicles with the highest resale value depreciate, or lose resale value, at a slower rate than those with lower resale values. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average 2025 vehicle retains only 45% of its resale value over five years, compared to 64.1% for the top-rated Tacoma. That represents a nearly 20% higher resale value for the Tacoma, which, when calculated on the average $50,000 cost of a new car, results in a Tacoma resale price of $32,050, compared to the average vehicle's resale price of $22,500. A big difference.
Why do Toyotas have the best resale value?
Toyotas have excellent resale values for many reasons. Foremost is Toyota's reputation for durability and quality. Toyota makes vehicles that last, running reliably into very high mileages. Consumers know this, reflecting higher resale values when these more desirable vehicles hit the used-car market. Toyota designs its vehicles so parts are reasonably priced and available, making repair and maintenance costs for Toyotas more reasonable than other brands. This also supports higher resale values. Toyota also builds its cars to higher engineering standards than other carmakers do, which extends to areas like rustproofing and the incredible lifespan of its hybrid technology, exemplified by the Prius.
One other aspect of Toyota's high resale values that bears mentioning is Toyota's control of production volumes. Unlike other automakers, Toyota does not flood its dealers with more cars than they can sell. This production discipline keeps demand for Toyota vehicles high and also supports higher resale values in the used marketplace. Toyota has also created its own Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle program, which sells used Toyotas with additional warranty coverage, pushing up resale values even higher.
Toyota has created a complete ecosystem that centers on meeting customer needs. By providing well-engineered vehicles that run reliably and trouble-free for hundreds of thousands of miles and are easily and affordably fixable, Toyota has created the highest resale values. Despite this positive situation, there are some Toyota models with (relatively) terrible resale value, compared to the high bar of other Toyotas. One Toyota can truly claim the worst resale value.