11 Of The Most Reliable Electric Vehicles On The Market In 2026

For the longest time, reliability used to be the stick skeptics used to beat electric vehicles. The argument was that the things were rolling laptops, full of software and accompanying bugs that would inevitably freeze, along with batteries that would degrade into uselessness. Buy one, and you were an expensive beta tester just waiting for a problem to crop up outside of warranty.

However, we've found that this argument has aged rather like milk. As of 2026, electric vehicles are far more reliable than they were in 2016 — and this is to be expected, as with any nascent technology, the tech improves with time. A big plus in the EV corner is that these vehicles have a fraction of the moving parts that an ICE vehicle has, so mechanical problems are also far fewer. No timing chains, no about-to-go-bad exhaust systems, no fuel injectors that get clogged. Fewer parts, fewer problems — in one example, the vehicle used to be on Consumer Reports' "least reliable" lists and is now on the other end of the spectrum — that's how quickly the industry has matured.

Now, we're not claiming that EVs don't have their problems — far from it. Many do still have frequent glitches and bugs that prevent a smooth user experience. The charging network and speeds, though improved vastly, are still not where they need to be. However, from the lens of a relatively new technology, the notion that electric vehicles are automatically unreliable is out of date.