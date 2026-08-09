5 Fighter Jets That Are Quicker Than The F-16

The F-16 might be aging by some standards, but it's still one of the fastest machines in today's skies. The F-16A took its first flight in 1976, and the jet first entered service with the US Air Force in 1979. While it may not have the service length of iconic Boeing planes like the B-52 bomber, the F-16 exists in a world where sheer performance can be the difference between life and death. Of course, F-16 fighters have evolved over their 50 years of service, a point that has helped them remain relevant in modern combat.

The jet was originally designed as a lightweight, low-cost, single-engine fighter, with an emphasis on agility more than sheer speed. Over the course of its career, it has proved itself to be versatile as well as capable. It has been used for air-to-air combat roles, strike missions, suppression of enemy air defenses, and close air support.

But what fighter jets are quicker than the F-16? First, we need to set the benchmark. Over the decades, the jet has been produced in several variants. And, although the F-16 has used different engines over its lifetime — including Pratt & Whitney and General Electric offerings — the USAF's reported top speed remains unchanged. The official figure for the F-16 is Mach 2.0 or about 1,500 mph.

This set a high benchmark, so let's have a look at five planes that didn't just reach this but soared past it.