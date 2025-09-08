How Fast Can A Fighter Jet Fly Across The Entire United States?

Fighter jets are known for their speed. America's latest aircraft, like the fast-moving F-22 Raptor fighter jet, are capable of hitting Mach 2 or roughly 1,500 mph, while the F-35 Lightning II can reach top speeds of Mach 1.6 or 1,200 mph. However, Mach numbers are hard to visualize for most people. The best way we can judge a fighter jet's abilities is letting it fly across the continental United States and comparing it with the time of an average commercial flight.

The most popular commercial route in the U.S. is between New York-JFK and Los Angeles International which, conveniently, sits on both coasts of the country. According to several sources, the two airports are around 2,475 miles apart, with an average flight time between the two cities of five to six hours. That's because airliner speeds vary greatly depending on factors like wind, passenger load, and traffic.

Nevertheless, the Boeing 737, one of the most popular airliners in the world, has a cruise rate of 460 knots or 530 mph for the Max 8 variant — or about Mach 0.69. By doing simple arithmetic, we can estimate that an F-22 flying at maximum speed can fly from New York to Los Angeles in about 1 hour and 37 minutes, while the much slower F-35 will take around 2 hours and 4 minutes to complete the flight.