The 5 Fastest Russian And Soviet Jets, Ranked By Top Speed

It probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that speed is one of the key factors in designing fighter, attack, and interceptor aircraft. These military machines are used to fly out and attack inbound targets, maintain air superiority, and much more, with speed being one of the main capabilities that makes this possible. Since the first jet engine was strapped onto a German plane during World War II, militaries have been pushing the envelope in jet propulsion, and the Soviet Union and subsequent Russian Federation are no slouches in this department.

Russia has been developing speedy aircraft for much of the 20th and 21st centuries, with many of its fastest developed during the Soviet era. However, some of the newer models are exceedingly fast for modern aircraft. Granted, Soviet military vehicles weren't constructed with the same levels of safety as their Western counterparts.

Despite that, it's difficult not to marvel at the brilliant engineering that propels them through the sky faster than the speed of sound. Some of Russia's fastest aircraft aren't fighters; they're bombers, so there's a lot of variety where speed and Russian engineering coincide. Of the many jets the Russians and Soviets built since they first began manufacturing aircraft in the early 1900s, these five are the fastest to see widespread military service in and out of Russia.

