Every Strategic Jet Bomber Still In-Service Today

The Wright Brothers first took flight in 1903, and a decade later, the first bomber took to the skies, a biplane that carried a dozen 10 lb. bombs. By World War II, bombers became some of the most important aircraft of the conflict, and it was a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber that dropped the first atomic bomb used in warfare. After the war, militaries around the world invested heavily in the development of strategic bombers designed to carry nuclear ordnance across oceans to potentially take out targets far from home.

Advertisement

The United States continued developing strategic bombers for decades, and that process never stopped. Soon, the U.S. will debut Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider as the first strategic bomber developed during the 21st century, so there's a lot of time and money in keeping a fleet of strategic bombers active. While that aircraft isn't likely to enter the inventory for several years, there are a few bombers serving U.S. strategic and tactical interests in various theaters. While nuclear payloads aren't being used, conventional weapons certainly are.

These strategic bombers are an important part of the U.S. nuclear triad of strategic defense, but they are also capable of delivering conventional payloads to targets anywhere in the world. The U.S. Air Force continues to operate three different types of strategic jet bomber aircraft, some of which have been in active service for decades. Here are the three U.S. and three foreign bombers that are still in service today, though it won't be long before they're replaced by more advanced, sixth-generation aircraft like the B-21 Raider and China's new H-20 strategic stealth bomber.

Advertisement