B-2 Bomber's Rare Test Sends A Powerful Message To China — Here's Why It's Concerned

The United States flies a lot of impressive aircraft, but one of its most iconic is the B-2 Spirit. The long-range heavy strategic bomber has been dominating the skies since the 1990s, and while it's an old aircraft that's due to be replaced by the forthcoming B-21 Raider, it remains a highly capable platform with impressive abilities. The B-2 is designed to carry and deliver both conventional and thermonuclear weapons, but it recently learned a new trick.

During the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, a B-2 successfully targeted, bombed, and sank the decommissioned USS Dubuque (LPD-8) in a Sink At-Sea Live-Fire Training Exercise (SINKEX). The B-2 didn't accomplish this with a high-tech missile; it used something far more mundane. To hit the ship, the B-2 dropped a low-cost, GPS-guided bomb called "Quicksink." While it may seem like a no-brainer that a strategic bomber can hit a naval ship and sink it, this particular bombing represents the first time anyone has even tried it since the end of World War II.

The exercise wasn't conducted merely to find an interesting way to scuttle the USS Dubuque — the bombing provided a great deal of data on the effectiveness of using different types of ordnance against large warships. The USS Dubuque was a relatively large vessel, displacing over 16,900 tons with an overall length of 569 feet, making the feat of sinking it that much more impressive. The exercise also proved a capability in anti-ship warfare that would counter a potential threat posed by the People's Republic of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

